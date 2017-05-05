Airline Industry Improves Baggage Handling

|
Baggage management by the world’s airlines
improved again in 2016 as the industry focuses on technology
investments and prepares for a step-change in handling by June
2018.
According to the SITA Baggage Report 2017 the
rate of mishandled bags was 5.73 bags per thousand passengers in
2016, down 12.25% from the previous year and the lowest ever
recorded.
This is good news for the rising number of
passengers, which last year hit an all-time high of 3.77 billion.
Since 2007, the rate of mishandled baggage has fallen 70% due to
investment in technologies and process improvements by the world’s
airlines and airports. Over the coming 18 months, this is expected
to improve even further. IATA members, the majority of the world’s
airlines, have adopted a resolution requiring every piece of
checked baggage to be tracked along its journey by June 2018.
Ilya Gutlin, SITA President, Air Travel
Solutions, said, “It is frustrating for passengers and airlines
when bags go missing but the days of not knowing where your bag is
will soon to be a thing of the past. We are on the brink of a new
era in airline baggage management because the world’s airlines are
committing to track baggage throughout its journey. This requires
data capture, management and sharing across airlines, airports and
ground handlers giving a better view of where each piece of
luggage is at every stage. At SITA we are providing several
tracking innovations that will allow the air transport community
to scale up their tracking capabilities without massive capital
investments.”
The IATA Resolution 753 is coming into force in
June 2018 and from then every bag must be tracked and recorded at
four mandatory points - at check-in; aircraft loading; at transfer
between carriers; and on arrival as the bag is delivered back to
the passenger. When this is in place airlines will be able to
share the information with their passengers and code share
partners allowing them to track their bag, just like a parcel.
Having this information means passengers will stay informed and
all parties involved in their journey can take action if flights
are disrupted and their bags are delayed.
A critical pinch-point in the bag handling
process is when passengers and their luggage need to move from one
aircraft to another, or from one carrier to another. Bags have a
higher risk of being mishandled at this time, particularly if
connections are tight. In 2016, close to half (47%) of delayed
bags were in the process of being transferred. Introducing
mandatory tracking at this point of the process will provide
real-time data that can be used to avoid delays.
Mishandled baggage negatively affects both the
passenger experience and the airline’s finances and SITA’s report
shows that the financial costs remain high despite the 12.25% drop
in the mishandled rate. SITA reports that the global bill for
recovering and reuniting passengers with their bags was in the
order of US$2.1 billion in 2016.
Gutlin added, “We are using technology to
transform baggage management which will improve both the passenger
experience and help to reduce the cost to the airlines. To be
successful we need to cooperate and collaborate across the
industry and challenge ourselves to find new ways of working and
sharing data to upgrade the experience for air travelers and to
improve operations.”
