SIA Engineering (SIAEC) and Stratasys, a 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership specialising in additive manufacturing to accelerate the adoption of 3D printed production parts for commercial aviation.

Under the MOU, the parties will explore a joint venture to be majority owned by SIAEC.

Together, the parties intend to establish a Singapore-based Additive Manufacturing Service Centre, offering design, engineering, certification support and part production to SIAEC's well-established network of partners and customers.

Mr Png Kim Chiang, Chief Executive Officer of SIAEC, said, "We are delighted to partner with Stratasys, a leader in its field, in our pursuit of innovation and the adoption of the latest additive manufacturing technologies. Our collaboration will strengthen SIAEC's comprehensive suite of MRO solutions and enhance our support to customers, especially in the region."

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the financial performance of SIAEC or Stratasys in FY2017/18.

"This strategic partnership marks an important milestone for additive manufacturing in the aviation industry," said Mr Ilan Levin, CEO of Stratasys. "As we have shown with our existing relationships with leading aerospace manufacturers, including Airbus and Boeing, we are committed to advancing the use of additive manufacturing for high requirement aerospace applications. By working closely with SIAEC, we are extending that focus to solve the unique challenges of the MRO segment and further drive adoption."



