SIA Engineering (SIAEC) and Stratasys, a 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions
company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a
strategic partnership specialising in additive manufacturing to
accelerate the adoption of 3D printed production parts for
commercial aviation.
Under the MOU, the parties will
explore a joint venture to be majority owned by SIAEC.
Together, the parties intend to establish a
Singapore-based Additive Manufacturing Service Centre, offering
design, engineering, certification support and part production to
SIAEC's well-established network of partners and customers.
Mr Png Kim Chiang, Chief Executive
Officer of SIAEC, said, "We are delighted to partner with Stratasys, a leader in its field, in our pursuit of innovation and
the adoption of the latest additive manufacturing technologies.
Our collaboration will strengthen SIAEC's comprehensive suite of
MRO solutions and enhance our support to customers, especially in
the region."
The transaction is
not expected to have a material impact on the financial
performance of SIAEC or Stratasys in FY2017/18.
"This strategic partnership marks an important
milestone for additive manufacturing in the aviation industry,"
said Mr Ilan Levin, CEO of Stratasys. "As we have
shown with our existing relationships with leading aerospace
manufacturers, including Airbus and Boeing, we are committed to
advancing the use of additive manufacturing for high requirement
aerospace applications. By working closely with SIAEC, we are
extending that focus to solve the unique challenges of the MRO
segment and further drive adoption."
