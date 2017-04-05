Geven to Produce ATR’s New Seats

|
ATR and Geven, an Italian producer of aircraft
interiors, have signed a contract to equip ATR -600 series
aircraft with brand new passenger seats.
Named Neo Classic and Neo Prestige, they have
been specifically designed for ATR by the Italian designer
Giugiaro.
The new seats have 18-inch intra-armrest space
and can be reclined.
The new seats also offer weight savings of
up to 170 kg, and, thanks to an optimised use of space
and cutting-edge design, it is now possible to offer two
additional seats in some cabin layouts, while keeping the same
operational weights.
Alberto Veneruso, Managing Director of
Geven, said, “We are delighted to continue to furnish the cabin
of the world’s most successful regional aircraft. This
relationship with ATR represents a seal-of-approval on the quality
of our products from a benchmark in the aviation industry. We are
proud that nearly 400 ATR -600s are already flying all over the
world with Geven seats.”
