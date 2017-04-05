Geven to Produce ATR’s New Seats

ATR and Geven, an Italian producer of aircraft interiors, have signed a contract to equip ATR -600 series aircraft with brand new passenger seats.

Named Neo Classic and Neo Prestige, they have been specifically designed for ATR by the Italian designer Giugiaro.

The new seats have 18-inch intra-armrest space and can be reclined.

The new seats also offer weight savings of up to 170 kg, and, thanks to an optimised use of space and cutting-edge design, it is now possible to offer two additional seats in some cabin layouts, while keeping the same operational weights.

Alberto Veneruso, Managing Director of Geven, said, “We are delighted to continue to furnish the cabin of the world’s most successful regional aircraft. This relationship with ATR represents a seal-of-approval on the quality of our products from a benchmark in the aviation industry. We are proud that nearly 400 ATR -600s are already flying all over the world with Geven seats.”

