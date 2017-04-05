Iran Aseman Airlines Signs MOA for 30 Boeing
737 Max Aircraft
Boeing has signed a Memorandum of
Agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines.
The MOA expresses airline’s intent to purchase
30 Boeing 737 Max airplanes with a list price value of $3 billion, with purchase rights for
an additional 30 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, an aerospace sale of
this magnitude creates or sustains approximately 18,000 jobs in
the United States. Deliveries would be scheduled to start in 2022.
Boeing negotiated the MOA under authorizations from the U.S.
government following a determination that Iran had met its
obligations under the nuclear accord signed in 2015. Boeing will
look to the Office of Foreign Assets Control for approval to
perform under this transaction.