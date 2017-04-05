Iran Aseman Airlines Signs MOA for 30 Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

Boeing has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines.

The MOA expresses airline’s intent to purchase 30 Boeing 737 Max airplanes with a list price value of $3 billion, with purchase rights for an additional 30 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, an aerospace sale of this magnitude creates or sustains approximately 18,000 jobs in the United States. Deliveries would be scheduled to start in 2022.

Boeing negotiated the MOA under authorizations from the U.S. government following a determination that Iran had met its obligations under the nuclear accord signed in 2015. Boeing will look to the Office of Foreign Assets Control for approval to perform under this transaction.



See other recent news regarding: Boeing, Iran Aseman Airlines, Iran.