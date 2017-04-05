Honeywell Launches Lightweight Satellite Communications System

Honeywell has launched its latest global satellite communications system, the Aspire 300.

The Aspire 300 delivers International Civil Aviation Association-approved cockpit voice and safety services that improve the overall safety of airline operations.

Even slight improvements in size or weight are significant in a cockpit, and the new system is 75% smaller with an antenna that is 90% smaller than those in other cockpit systems in the market today — saving airlines thousands of dollars per aircraft in fuel costs.

“Having access to consistent and reliable cockpit communications is critical for flight safety. Honeywell’s Aspire 300 satellite communications system is approved for cockpit safety services, voice, and datalink for oceanic, long-range communications,” said Warren Nechtman, vice president, Connectivity Equipment, Honeywell. “Our latest technological advancements also deliver significant savings in terms of weight, power and volume while dramatically enhancing the aircraft’s overall safety of operation for airlines.”

Honeywell’s Aspire 300 system connects to Iridium’s low-earth orbit satellite network. It also satisfies the Future Air Navigation System and controller pilot data link communications flight requirements. This enables a direct data link communication, similar to text messaging, between the pilot and the air traffic controller, giving the pilot the ability to take advantage of the North Atlantic Track System — the daily set of trans-Atlantic flight paths based on wind conditions — and optimize flight time and fuel savings, as well as help lower operational costs.

Featuring a smaller patch antenna, the new lightweight Aspire 300 system can sit alongside Honeywell’s JetWave fuselage mount antenna, which provides global high-speed Wi-Fi to the aircraft. The two systems complement each other by providing the latest technologies in cockpit safety and cabin connectivity.

“Honeywell’s expansive connectivity product portfolio caters to airline needs from the cockpit to the cabin. Whether it is air-to-ground, L-band or GX Ka-band satellite communications, Honeywell has the solutions to meet the needs of different aircraft types,” Nechtman said.



