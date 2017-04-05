Honeywell Launches Lightweight Satellite Communications System

|
Honeywell has launched its latest
global satellite communications system, the Aspire 300.
The Aspire 300 delivers
International Civil Aviation Association-approved cockpit voice
and safety services that improve the overall safety of airline
operations.
Even slight improvements in size or weight are
significant in a cockpit, and the new system is 75% smaller
with an antenna that is 90% smaller than those in other
cockpit systems in the market today — saving airlines thousands of
dollars per aircraft in fuel costs.
“Having access
to consistent and reliable cockpit communications is critical for
flight safety. Honeywell’s Aspire 300 satellite communications
system is approved for cockpit safety services, voice, and
datalink for oceanic, long-range communications,” said Warren
Nechtman, vice president, Connectivity Equipment, Honeywell. “Our
latest technological advancements also deliver significant savings
in terms of weight, power and volume while dramatically enhancing
the aircraft’s overall safety of operation for airlines.”
Honeywell’s Aspire 300 system connects to
Iridium’s low-earth orbit satellite network. It also
satisfies the Future Air Navigation System and controller pilot
data link communications flight requirements. This enables a
direct data link communication, similar to text messaging, between
the pilot and the air traffic controller, giving the pilot the
ability to take advantage of the North Atlantic Track System — the
daily set of trans-Atlantic flight paths based on wind conditions
— and optimize flight time and fuel savings, as well as help lower
operational costs.
Featuring a smaller patch
antenna, the new lightweight Aspire 300 system can sit alongside
Honeywell’s JetWave fuselage mount antenna, which provides global
high-speed Wi-Fi to the aircraft. The two systems complement each
other by providing the latest technologies in cockpit safety and
cabin connectivity.
“Honeywell’s expansive connectivity product
portfolio
caters to airline needs from the cockpit to the cabin. Whether it
is air-to-ground, L-band or GX Ka-band satellite communications,
Honeywell has the solutions to meet the needs of different
aircraft types,” Nechtman said.
