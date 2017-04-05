Airbus Launches Interiors Services Subsidiary

|
Airbus has launched Airbus
Interiors Services (AIS).
Based in Toulouse, AIS is built on the
engineering know-how and experience of the former Airbus Corporate
Jet Centre (ACJC).
Airbus Interiors Services
currently comprises three business lines to respond to the
needs of airlines:
Tailored Equipment: These cover a large scope of
tailored equipment from single monument to large zone outfitting
developed and delivered either to Airbus (SFE) or to airlines
(BFE). Those cabin items are designed and manufactured
specifically for each airline’s needs by Airbus Interiors Services
directly.
Upgrade Solutions (cabin & connectivity): These
include hybrid solutions combining Airbus Service Bulletins (SBs)
and AIS solutions answering a particular need for an airline.
Innovative Products: AIS designs and produces products for the
benefit of the Airbus customer community. These products are part
of the Airbus cabin portfolio. They include for example a new
Central Ceiling Stowage for A320 family “classic cabin”.
“We are delighted to welcome AIS into the
Services by Airbus family. Their offer is perfectly complementing
the Airbus upgrades successful solutions,” said Laurent Martinez,
Head of Services by Airbus.
