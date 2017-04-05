Airbus Launches Interiors Services Subsidiary

Airbus has launched Airbus Interiors Services (AIS).

Based in Toulouse, AIS is built on the engineering know-how and experience of the former Airbus Corporate Jet Centre (ACJC).

Airbus Interiors Services currently comprises three business lines to respond to the needs of airlines:

Tailored Equipment: These cover a large scope of tailored equipment from single monument to large zone outfitting developed and delivered either to Airbus (SFE) or to airlines (BFE). Those cabin items are designed and manufactured specifically for each airline’s needs by Airbus Interiors Services directly.

Upgrade Solutions (cabin & connectivity): These include hybrid solutions combining Airbus Service Bulletins (SBs) and AIS solutions answering a particular need for an airline.

Innovative Products: AIS designs and produces products for the benefit of the Airbus customer community. These products are part of the Airbus cabin portfolio. They include for example a new Central Ceiling Stowage for A320 family “classic cabin”.

“We are delighted to welcome AIS into the Services by Airbus family. Their offer is perfectly complementing the Airbus upgrades successful solutions,” said Laurent Martinez, Head of Services by Airbus.

