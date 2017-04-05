SITAOnAir to Provide Air Caraïbes and French Blue with Inflight Connectivity

|
Air Caraïbes and its sister French Blue,
have appointed
SITAOnAir to deliver a nose-to-tail inflight connectivity solution
over GX Aviation’s high-speed broadband network.
The solution will enable Air Caraïbes and French Blue to advance digitally transformative cabin
connectivity services with SITAOnAir’s key cabin solution,
Internet OnAir.
With Internet ONAIR, the airlines will be
empowered to give passengers a personalized, interactive internet
connection, akin to a public hotspot on the ground. Its
advertising platform will also enable them to generate revenue through advertising.
With its iZivision portal, supported by the high
speed broadband connectivity over GX Aviation, Air Caraïbes will
offer passengers free innovative services like post cards and
selfies to share with their friends and family, as well as
position-sharing during the flight.
Marc Rochet, President and CEO of Air Caraïbes
and French Blue, said, “By launching French Blue, our vision is to
provide a modern, effective, low-cost, long-range airline, with
top-quality inflight connectivity, to satisfy passengers’ needs
and wants, particularly of the millennial traveller, which will
further enhance what we can offer them. Choosing SITAOnAir to deliver this, with its
OnAir applications, was natural to us. We are excited about the
opportunities digital transformation presents, and have already
enjoyed success with a trial of Internet OnAir on our flights.
SITAOnAir brings a respected level of service and expertise to the
table, and we look forward to reaping the benefits of this
partnership.”
David Lavorel, SITAOnAir CEO, said, “It is an
honour for SITAOnAir to be chosen by Air Caraïbes and French Blue
to finally deliver the reality of high speed inflight broadband
connectivity on their A330 and A350 aircraft. Of course, we know
that enabling GX Aviation on these airlines will be a huge step in
itself. Establishing our key Internet OnAir service on board will
take this even further. With us, Groupe Dubreuil will be equipped
to harness the true value of inflight connectivity to meet the
demands of the modern connected traveller and boost passenger and
crew experience, operational efficiencies, and even ancillary
revenues.”
