SITAOnAir to Provide Air Caraïbes and French Blue with Inflight Connectivity

Air Caraïbes and its sister French Blue, have appointed SITAOnAir to deliver a nose-to-tail inflight connectivity solution over GX Aviation’s high-speed broadband network. The solution will enable Air Caraïbes and French Blue to advance digitally transformative cabin connectivity services with SITAOnAir’s key cabin solution, Internet OnAir. With Internet ONAIR, the airlines will be empowered to give passengers a personalized, interactive internet connection, akin to a public hotspot on the ground. Its advertising platform will also enable them to generate revenue through advertising. With its iZivision portal, supported by the high speed broadband connectivity over GX Aviation, Air Caraïbes will offer passengers free innovative services like post cards and selfies to share with their friends and family, as well as position-sharing during the flight. Marc Rochet, President and CEO of Air Caraïbes and French Blue, said, “By launching French Blue, our vision is to provide a modern, effective, low-cost, long-range airline, with top-quality inflight connectivity, to satisfy passengers’ needs and wants, particularly of the millennial traveller, which will further enhance what we can offer them. Choosing SITAOnAir to deliver this, with its OnAir applications, was natural to us. We are excited about the opportunities digital transformation presents, and have already enjoyed success with a trial of Internet OnAir on our flights. SITAOnAir brings a respected level of service and expertise to the table, and we look forward to reaping the benefits of this partnership.” David Lavorel, SITAOnAir CEO, said, “It is an honour for SITAOnAir to be chosen by Air Caraïbes and French Blue to finally deliver the reality of high speed inflight broadband connectivity on their A330 and A350 aircraft. Of course, we know that enabling GX Aviation on these airlines will be a huge step in itself. Establishing our key Internet OnAir service on board will take this even further. With us, Groupe Dubreuil will be equipped to harness the true value of inflight connectivity to meet the demands of the modern connected traveller and boost passenger and crew experience, operational efficiencies, and even ancillary revenues.”

