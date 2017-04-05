Air Arabia Launches Flights to Baku, Azerbaijan

Air Arabia has launched flights between Sharjah in the UAE and Baku, Azerbaijan.

Baku, the financial hub of Azerbaijan, is a true example of past-meets-future, offering it all from skyscrapers and modern boutiques, to important historical sites.

Baku hosted the European Grand Prix and has recently been named a host for the UEFA Euro 2020 football championship.

Adel Al Ali, group CEO, Air Arabia said, “We are excited to announce this service, and hope that our passengers enjoy our esteemed offerings. We are confident that this initiative will establish Baku as a destination of choice for true cultural experiences, and will positively contribute to the rapidly-growing tourism industry in Azerbaijan.”

Air Arabia currently operates flights to 124 destinations from five hubs across the Middle East and North Africa.



See other recent news regarding: Air Arabia, Sharjah, Baku, Azerbaijan.