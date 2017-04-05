Air Arabia Launches Flights to Baku, Azerbaijan

|
Air Arabia has launched flights between Sharjah
in the UAE and Baku, Azerbaijan.
Baku, the financial hub of Azerbaijan, is a true
example of past-meets-future, offering it all from skyscrapers and
modern boutiques, to important historical sites.
Baku hosted the European Grand Prix and
has recently been named a host for the UEFA Euro 2020 football
championship.
Adel Al Ali, group CEO, Air Arabia said, “We are
excited to announce this service, and hope that our passengers
enjoy our esteemed offerings. We are confident that this
initiative will establish Baku as a destination of choice for true
cultural experiences, and will positively contribute to the
rapidly-growing tourism industry in Azerbaijan.”
Air Arabia currently operates flights to 124
destinations from five hubs across the Middle East and North
Africa.
See other recent
news regarding:
Air Arabia,
Sharjah,
Baku,
Azerbaijan.