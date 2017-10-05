SilkAir Takes Delivery of First Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft

|
SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore
Airlines, has taken delivery of the first of 37 Boeing 737 MAX 8s
ordered.
The MAX 8 aircraft features an enhanced
Business Class, with a new seat configuration of 156 seats – 12
Business Class seats and 144 Economy Class seats.
The new Business Class cabin features a 25%
increase in seat pitch (39” to 49”) as well as additional seat
recline (8” to 12”) for added comfort. These new seats will also
feature a convenient side pocket for easily accessible personal
storage, as well as a USB and 3-pin charging port to keep devices
fully charged throughout the flight. To top off the experience,
Business Class customers can also look forward to indulging in
gourmet coffee from illycaffe, brewed freshly
on-board.
Economy Class seats (pictured), in both
aqua and light grey, have also been refined and showcase a sleeker
and more ergonomic design. In an effort to increase comfort and
convenience, seats in Economy Class are fitted with seat-back
tablet and phone holders and are accompanied by personal in-seat
USB charging ports.
The SilkAir Studio IFE service has also been
upgraded to ensure that the latest entertainment options are
available. It now offers more than 100 exciting blockbuster hits,
Hollywood and international movies, 40 television shows as well as
chart-topping music.
Mr. Foo Chai Woo, Chief Executive of
SilkAir said, “We are thrilled to be welcoming the new Boeing 737
MAX 8 to the SilkAir family. The new MAX 8 enables us to offer
customers access to new and exciting destinations and paves the
way for a new phase of growth. With the aircraft entering into
service soon, we look forward to inviting customers on-board to
enjoy the quality experience that the MAX 8 offers.”
The first new destination the MAX 8 will fly to
is Hiroshima, Japan, with the inaugural flight taking place on 30
October 2017. This marks the first Japanese destination that
SilkAir has added to its network.
With a return flight service to
run three times a week, this route will also be the only non-stop
service between Hiroshima and Singapore, providing travellers
greater connectivity from Japan to Singapore, as well as to the
rest of the region.
The new route will also see the introduction
of Japanese cuisine so customers can enjoy authentic Japanese flavours in dishes such as chicken curry don, mixed flavoured rice
with Tsukune chicken balls and Omu rice.
Two more MAX 8s are expected to be delivered by
the end of the year, with another 34 on order. Besides the newly
introduced destination of Hiroshima, all MAX 8 aircraft will also
be deployed to other longer haul destinations in the network
including Cairns, Darwin, Kathmandu, Hyderabad and Bangalore.
See other recent
news regarding:
SilkAir,
Japan,
Singapore,
Changi.