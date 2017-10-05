Air Transat Turns to SITA to Enable Fast Route Development

|
Air Transat, one of Canada’s leading holiday
travel airlines, has turned to SITA to support its route
development in airports across the Caribbean, South and Central
America.
Over the next three years, SITA will
provide Air Transat with network connectivity in Colombia, Costa
Rica, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Honduras, Martinique,
Mexico and Panama.
Many smaller and low-cost airports do not have
common-use equipment and hardware has to be provided by the
airline. However, it is not easy to transport computers in and out
of countries quickly or have support staff available immediately
to service the equipment; it’s also costly to store equipment in
the off-season when not needed. SITA will provide end-user
computing services to manage this challenge, allowing Air Transat
to add new seasonal destinations more quickly and smoothly.
Martin Lachance, Director, IT Solutions, Air
Transat, said, “SITA has delivered a solution tailored exactly to
our business needs. This is a combination of SITA’s network
connectivity with global presence and local support, simplified
billing, and fast streamlined implementation across our
ever-changing seasonal network. SITA’s uniform global
service—driven by a comprehensive service level agreement with
standardized equipment and processes—controls costs and simplifies
billing, giving us the flexibility we demand in our business.”
SITA’s turnkey solution included
everything from customs clearance of laptops; deployment of the
equipment once on-site; remotely supporting the equipment;
maintenance and repair; spares provision; decommissioning; storage
in the off-season if needed; and Internet/network connectivity.
Randy Pizzi, SITA President, Americas, said,
“SITA is excited to partner with Air Transat to deliver services
that support the flexibility this dynamic business requires. The
combination of our end-user computing services and reliable
network availability allows Air Transat to save time and control
costs while ensuring high levels of service and site management.”
Air Transat is a Canadian leisure airline based
in Montreal, Quebec, operating scheduled and charter flights that
serve about 60 destinations in 26 countries.
