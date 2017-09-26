[HD video and podcast below] Exclusive HD video interview with Martin Fluck, Director of Operations North Asia for Oakwood Asia Pacific.

In this interview, filmed in The Resident's Lounge at the Oakwood Premier Tokyo Midtown on 26 September 2017, we ask Martin to tell us more about Oakwood's plans for North Asia, especially Japan.

Martin tells us what the group's targets are, which areas in particular they are looking at for that expansion and how long it will be before they have an Oakwood property in Japan that is outside the capital city.

We discuss that new property, when it will open, how it will differ from the 11 properties that are currently in Tokyo, and which other areas of the country Martin would like to see an Oakwood property in the future.

We also discuss booking trends, what they are doing with their website, and what upcoming major sporting events such as the Rugby World Cup and Tokyo 2020 mean to Oakwood Japan and what they are doing about them.

Martin also tells us about the new law in Japan allowing serviced apartments to sell short term stays, what it means to Oakwood and how they get over the confusion of whether guests can stay for one night or not at different properties in different countries.

We also ask whether Oakwood Japan has been affected by what North Korea has been doing recently. All that and much, much more in the video and podcast below.

Serviced Apartments and Hotels - HD Video Interview with Martin Fluck, Oakwood Asia Pacific

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

