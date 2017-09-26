Serviced Apartments and Hotels - HD Video
Interview with Martin Fluck, Oakwood Asia Pacific
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive HD video interview with Martin Fluck,
Director of Operations North Asia for Oakwood Asia Pacific.
In
this interview, filmed in The Resident's Lounge at the Oakwood
Premier Tokyo Midtown on 26 September 2017, we ask Martin to tell
us more about Oakwood's plans for North Asia, especially Japan.
Martin tells us what the group's targets are,
which areas in particular they are looking at for that expansion
and how long it will be before they have an Oakwood property in
Japan that is outside the capital city.
We discuss that new
property, when it will open, how it will differ from the 11 properties that are
currently in Tokyo, and which other areas of the country Martin would like to see
an Oakwood property in the future.
We also discuss booking trends, what they are
doing with their website, and what upcoming major sporting events
such as the Rugby World Cup and Tokyo 2020 mean to Oakwood Japan
and what they are doing about them.
Martin also tells us about the new law in Japan
allowing serviced apartments to sell short term stays, what it
means to Oakwood and how they get over the confusion of whether
guests can stay for one night or not at different properties in
different countries.
We also ask whether Oakwood Japan has been
affected by what North Korea has been doing recently. All that and much, much more in the video and podcast
below.
Serviced Apartments and Hotels - HD Video
Interview with Martin Fluck, Oakwood Asia Pacific