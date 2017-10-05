Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain Appoints Karim El Berkchi
as DOSM
Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain has appointed Karim El Berkchi as
Director
of Sales and Marketing.
With over 15 years in the hospitality
industry, Karim was previously the cluster
director of sales and marketing for the Radisson Blu Hotels in the
Omani cities of Muscat and Sohar.
He
also worked with Mövenpick Hotel Kuwait as sales manager in 2006.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back at Mövenpick Hotels &
Resorts, especially at this well-reputed property with its strong
hold on Bahrain’s market. I look forward to working closely with
my team on expanding its market share further, improving RevPAR
and building on the hotel’s base of success,” Karim said.
Just a two-minute walk from Bahrain International Airport, the
106-room Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain is only 15 minutes from the
business centre in Manama.