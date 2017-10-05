Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain Appoints Karim El Berkchi as DOSM

Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain has appointed Karim El Berkchi as Director of Sales and Marketing.

With over 15 years in the hospitality industry, Karim was previously the cluster director of sales and marketing for the Radisson Blu Hotels in the Omani cities of Muscat and Sohar.

He also worked with Mövenpick Hotel Kuwait as sales manager in 2006.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, especially at this well-reputed property with its strong hold on Bahrain’s market. I look forward to working closely with my team on expanding its market share further, improving RevPAR and building on the hotel’s base of success,” Karim said.

Just a two-minute walk from Bahrain International Airport, the 106-room Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain is only 15 minutes from the business centre in Manama.



