Lufthansa Earns IATA's Fast Travel Platinum Award

IATA has presented Lufthansa with the Fast
Travel Platinum Award for its mobile self-service solutions.
The award honors airlines that offer at least 80%
of mobile self-services to their customers in areas such as check-in,
baggage check-in, document check, flight transfers, self-boarding
and baggage claim.
Lufthansa has achieved the highest IATA ranking
in the world as passengers can perform 96% of the services before
and during a flight themselves.
Lufthansa has long been a pioneer in the field
of digital services for its passengers. The airline allows guests
to use a mobile
boarding pass, the Home Printed Bag Tag (a baggage tag that can
be printed at home), the Smart Tag (a electronic baggage tag)
and real-time notification of flight-related changes that all help
to save time
and provide comfort when travelling by air.