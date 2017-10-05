Cathay Pacific Chooses LEAP-1A Engine to Power 32 New A321neo Aircraft

Cathay Pacific and CFM International have concluded an order for the advanced LEAP-1A engine, which will be used to power the group’s 32 new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The engine order is valued at nearly US$1 billion at list price, with delivery scheduled from 2020.

The aircraft are intended to be operated by Cathay Dragon, the regional carrier of the group, to replace and modernise its existing single-aisle fleet of 23 aircraft, comprising 15 A320s and eight A321s, while supporting the airline’s continued expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Cathay has also signed a long-term Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) maintenance agreement with CFM that guarantees maintenance costs on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.

President and CEO of CFM International Gaël Méheust, said, “We are obviously thrilled that Cathay Pacific has selected the LEAP-1A engine to power its new A321neo aircraft. Although the CFM56-5C engines powered Cathay Pacific’s Airbus A340 aircraft for 20 years before the aircraft’s retirement earlier this year, this is the first time the airline has selected CFM engines for single-aisle aircraft. We appreciate the trust they have placed in us and look forward to bringing all of the benefits of the LEAP-1A engines to this new fleet.”

