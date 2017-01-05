Travel Service Orders 5 Boeing 737-8 MAX Aircraft

|
Travel Service, the Czech airline company that
operates scheduled flights under the SmartWings brand, has
finalized an order for five Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, valued at
$550 million at current list prices.
Travel Service previously placed an order
for three B737 MAXs at the Paris Air Show in 2013 and currently
operates a mixed fleet that includes 32 Boeing 737s.
"We are pleased to add more 737 MAXs to our
original order and we look forward to receiving the first one to
become the first airline to operate the 737 MAX in this region,"
said Roman Vik, Chief Executive Officer, Travel Service.
The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International
LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other
improvements.
The 737 MAX
will be 14% more fuel-efficient than today's most efficient
Next-Generation 737s – and 20% better than the original
Next-Generation 737s when they first entered service.
"We
are delighted that Travel Service continues to place its faith in
our products with this new, increased order for the 737 MAX," said
Monty Oliver, Vice President, European Sales, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes. "This airplane will be a great addition to its fleet
providing the airline with unmatched fuel efficiency and its
passengers with superior comfort."
Travel Service is the
largest Czech airline company, operating regular flights under the
SmartWings brand, charter flights and private flights in the
Business Jet category. Travel Service planes are flying to more
than 300 airports on 4 continents. Travel Service is present on
market not only in the Czech Republic but also in Slovakia, Poland
and Hungary, where the company has its subsidiary companies.
See other recent
news regarding:
Travel Service,
Czech,
Boeing.