Royal Phuket Marina Appoints Chris Bailey as CEO

Mr. Chris Bailey has joined Royal Phuket Marina
as Chief Executive Officer.
Chris worked for Centara Hotels & Resorts for
more than 12 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. He
will now spearhead the drive to develop Royal Phuket Marina's
hospitality offerings and destination status.
Mr. Michael Ayling, the current Managing
Director, will work alongside Chris in a
transitional role until 31 March, 2017, after which he will
leave to pursue other interests, leaving in place a strong senior
management team that through a new joint venture will focus on the
next phase of Royal Phuket Marina.
“My vision remains unchanged from day one – to
create a world-class integrated lifestyle destination right here
in Phuket,” said Mr. Gulu Lalvani,
Chairman, Royal Phuket Marina. “We have a talented team at Royal Phuket Marina and I am
very pleased that Chris will be joining this team, bringing with
him his considerable hospitality and tourism industry experience
to help realise our Master Plan.”
The Master Plan is for the
entire 200 rai Royal Phuket Marina site, of which just one third
has been developed so far. Located on Phuket's east
coast, the mixed-use development comprises a 5 Gold
Anchor marina, waterfront boardwalk with restaurants and shops,
luxury residences, a health club with
floodlit tennis courts, a multi-purpose indoor/outdoor children's
play zone (Kids Mania at RPM), as well as retail and office
space.
