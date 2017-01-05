Royal Phuket Marina Appoints Chris Bailey as CEO

Mr. Chris Bailey has joined Royal Phuket Marina as Chief Executive Officer.

Chris worked for Centara Hotels & Resorts for more than 12 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. He will now spearhead the drive to develop Royal Phuket Marina's hospitality offerings and destination status.

Mr. Michael Ayling, the current Managing Director, will work alongside Chris in a transitional role until 31 March, 2017, after which he will leave to pursue other interests, leaving in place a strong senior management team that through a new joint venture will focus on the next phase of Royal Phuket Marina.

“My vision remains unchanged from day one – to create a world-class integrated lifestyle destination right here in Phuket,” said Mr. Gulu Lalvani, Chairman, Royal Phuket Marina. “We have a talented team at Royal Phuket Marina and I am very pleased that Chris will be joining this team, bringing with him his considerable hospitality and tourism industry experience to help realise our Master Plan.”

The Master Plan is for the entire 200 rai Royal Phuket Marina site, of which just one third has been developed so far. Located on Phuket's east coast, the mixed-use development comprises a 5 Gold Anchor marina, waterfront boardwalk with restaurants and shops, luxury residences, a health club with floodlit tennis courts, a multi-purpose indoor/outdoor children's play zone (Kids Mania at RPM), as well as retail and office space.

