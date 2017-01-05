TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 5 January 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Malta Tourism Authority Joins Virtuoso

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has joined Virtuoso.

According to Michelle Buttigieg, MTA’s U.S. representative, inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and marketing opportunities for Destination Malta, an archipelago located in the Mediterranean Sea, to the network’s more than 11,400 luxury travel advisors and clientele.

Virtuoso agencies sell more than US$15.5 billion annually, making the network a significant player in luxury travel.

Senglea vedette guarding the harbour

“The timing for acceptance in Virtuoso could not be better,” said Michelle Buttigieg. “Destination Malta is riding a wave of popularity in the U.S. It has recently been featured on several high-profile ‘places to go’ lists in 2016 and 2017, including The New York Times and National Geographic Traveler. Malta itself is now resonate with festive celebrations as it gears up to Valletta 2018, when this historic port and Malta’s capital will have the designation of European Capital of Culture. It is a great time for Virtuoso advisors to be offering their clients a new, vibrant, diverse destination to explore.”

Malta joins Virtuoso’s collection of the luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide. Partners are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events. Those include Virtuoso Travel Week, a sales and networking event, and Virtuoso Symposium, a summit for the network’s top agency and supplier principals.

“Adding Malta to our family of Virtuoso preferred destinations creates new opportunities for our affiliated travel advisors,” said Angela Roditi, vice president, Alliances at Virtuoso. “European travelers are well acquainted with Malta’s unique historical, cultural and scenic appeal, and now Virtuoso advisors in 42 countries will have access to information and training that will encourage their clients to experience it. Sophisticated travelers are always seeking out exciting destinations to discover, so we look forward to elevating Malta’s profile among our worldwide network of luxury travel agencies.” 

See other recent news regarding: Virtuoso, Malta, Tourism.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com