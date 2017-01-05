Malta Tourism Authority Joins Virtuoso

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has joined Virtuoso. According to Michelle Buttigieg, MTA’s U.S. representative, inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and marketing opportunities for Destination Malta, an archipelago located in the Mediterranean Sea, to the network’s more than 11,400 luxury travel advisors and clientele. Virtuoso agencies sell more than US$15.5 billion annually, making the network a significant player in luxury travel. “The timing for acceptance in Virtuoso could not be better,” said Michelle Buttigieg. “Destination Malta is riding a wave of popularity in the U.S. It has recently been featured on several high-profile ‘places to go’ lists in 2016 and 2017, including The New York Times and National Geographic Traveler. Malta itself is now resonate with festive celebrations as it gears up to Valletta 2018, when this historic port and Malta’s capital will have the designation of European Capital of Culture. It is a great time for Virtuoso advisors to be offering their clients a new, vibrant, diverse destination to explore.” Malta joins Virtuoso’s collection of the luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide. Partners are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events. Those include Virtuoso Travel Week, a sales and networking event, and Virtuoso Symposium, a summit for the network’s top agency and supplier principals. “Adding Malta to our family of Virtuoso preferred destinations creates new opportunities for our affiliated travel advisors,” said Angela Roditi, vice president, Alliances at Virtuoso. “European travelers are well acquainted with Malta’s unique historical, cultural and scenic appeal, and now Virtuoso advisors in 42 countries will have access to information and training that will encourage their clients to experience it. Sophisticated travelers are always seeking out exciting destinations to discover, so we look forward to elevating Malta’s profile among our worldwide network of luxury travel agencies.” See other recent news regarding: Virtuoso, Malta, Tourism.