Malta Tourism Authority Joins Virtuoso

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has joined Virtuoso.
According to Michelle Buttigieg, MTA’s U.S.
representative, inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and
marketing opportunities for Destination Malta, an archipelago
located in the Mediterranean Sea, to the network’s more than
11,400 luxury travel advisors and
clientele.
Virtuoso agencies sell more than US$15.5 billion
annually, making the network a significant player in luxury
travel.
“The timing for acceptance in
Virtuoso could not be better,” said Michelle Buttigieg.
“Destination Malta is riding a wave of popularity in the U.S. It
has recently been featured on several high-profile ‘places to go’
lists in 2016 and 2017, including The New York Times and National
Geographic Traveler. Malta itself is now resonate with festive
celebrations as it gears up to Valletta 2018, when this historic
port and Malta’s capital will have the designation of European
Capital of Culture. It is a great time for Virtuoso advisors to be
offering their clients a new, vibrant, diverse destination to
explore.”
Malta joins Virtuoso’s collection of
the luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour
operators and other suppliers worldwide. Partners are able to market to Virtuoso clients via
network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple
communications channels and events. Those include Virtuoso Travel
Week, a sales and networking event, and Virtuoso Symposium, a summit for the network’s
top agency and supplier principals.
“Adding Malta to our family of Virtuoso
preferred destinations creates new opportunities for our
affiliated travel advisors,” said Angela Roditi, vice president,
Alliances at Virtuoso. “European travelers are well acquainted
with Malta’s unique historical, cultural and scenic appeal, and
now Virtuoso advisors in 42 countries will have access to
information and training that will encourage their clients to
experience it. Sophisticated travelers are always seeking out
exciting destinations to discover, so we look forward to elevating
Malta’s profile among our worldwide network of luxury travel
agencies.”
