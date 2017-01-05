Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London Embarks on Major Renovation

Mandarin Oriental has embarked on a comprehensive multi-million GBP restoration of its European flagship hotel, the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

Joyce Wang, an internationally renowned designer, has been commissioned to oversee the overall design concept, and has taken her inspiration from the hotel’s royal heritage and park side location, as well as the glamour of the early 20th century’s ‘Golden Age’ of travel.

Already a familiar name for Mandarin Oriental, Joyce Wang oversaw the recent renovation of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

All 181 rooms and suites at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London will be more luxurious and comfortable than ever before, encompassing details inspired by the building’s Edwardian heritage and the natural beauty of Hyde Park.

Two new penthouse suites will be created, with private terraces and extensive park views. The hotel’s entrance, main lobby and reception areas will be reconfigured and redesigned to maximise natural daylight, and the building’s iconic façade will also be revitalised.

In keeping with the recently installed contemporary pool and fitness area, Adam D. Tihany has been appointed to oversee the design of the next-generation Spa at Mandarin Oriental, London which will be significantly expanded to include couples’ facilities and an exclusive Mandarin Oriental Spa Studio concept, offering powerful and effective express beauty and grooming treatments for both men and women.

The hotel will remain open throughout the renovation which is schedule to be completed in spring 2018.



