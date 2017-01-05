Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London Embarks on Major Renovation

|
Mandarin Oriental
has embarked on a comprehensive multi-million GBP restoration of
its European flagship hotel, the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park,
London.
Joyce Wang, an internationally renowned
designer, has been
commissioned to oversee the overall design concept, and has taken
her inspiration from the hotel’s royal heritage and park
side location, as well as the glamour of the early 20th century’s
‘Golden Age’ of travel.
Already a familiar name for Mandarin
Oriental, Joyce Wang oversaw the recent renovation of The Landmark
Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.
All 181 rooms and
suites at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London will be more luxurious and comfortable than ever before,
encompassing details inspired by the building’s Edwardian heritage
and the natural beauty of Hyde Park.
Two new penthouse suites will be created, with
private terraces and extensive park views. The hotel’s entrance,
main lobby and reception areas will be reconfigured and redesigned
to maximise natural daylight, and the building’s iconic façade
will also be revitalised.
In keeping with the recently
installed contemporary pool and fitness area, Adam D. Tihany has
been appointed to oversee the design of the next-generation Spa at
Mandarin Oriental, London which will be significantly expanded to
include couples’ facilities and an exclusive Mandarin Oriental Spa
Studio concept, offering powerful and effective express beauty and
grooming treatments for both men and women.
The hotel will remain open throughout the
renovation which is schedule to be completed in spring 2018.
