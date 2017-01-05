Hong Kong Airlines and Kenya Airways to Codeshare on Bangkok Route

Hong Kong Airlines has signed a codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways.

Under the agreement, Kenya Airways will place its “KQ” code on Hong Kong Airlines’ flights between Bangkok, Thailand (BKK) and Hong Kong (HKG).

“We are very glad to welcome Kenya Airways, a respectful international airline from Africa, as our latest codeshare partner,” said Mr Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines. “Hong Kong Airlines launched the route to Bangkok since 2010 and now the city has become one of our best connected destinations with 34 weekly flights currently.”

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, Mr Mbuvi Ngunze, added, “This partnership will enable us and Hong Kong Airlines to offer our customers seamless connection, especially for our passengers in the region who mainly travel to these Asian cities for business. Our guests will now be able to enjoy daily flights between Hong Kong and Nairobi up from the current three weekly flights.”



