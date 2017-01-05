Hong Kong Airlines and Kenya Airways to Codeshare on Bangkok Route

|
Hong Kong Airlines has signed a codeshare agreement
with Kenya Airways.
Under the agreement, Kenya Airways will place its “KQ”
code on Hong Kong Airlines’ flights between Bangkok, Thailand
(BKK) and Hong Kong (HKG).
“We are very glad
to welcome Kenya Airways, a respectful international airline from
Africa, as our latest codeshare partner,” said Mr Li Dianchun,
Chief Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines. “Hong Kong
Airlines launched the route to Bangkok since 2010 and now the city
has become one of our best connected destinations with 34 weekly
flights currently.”
Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO, Mr Mbuvi Ngunze,
added, “This partnership will enable us and Hong Kong Airlines to
offer our customers seamless connection, especially for our
passengers in the region who mainly travel to these Asian cities
for business. Our guests will now be able to enjoy daily flights
between Hong Kong and Nairobi up from the current three weekly flights.”
