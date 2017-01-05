Helsinki One of First Airports in Europe to Accept AliPay

Helsinki Airport has become one of the first airports in Europe to accept AliPay.

Chinese passengers are the most rapidly growing customer group at Helsinki Airport, and being able to use a familiar payment method will boost revenue for the airport and further improve the traveller experience.

The first commercial operators at Helsinki Airport adopted the Chinese AliPay mobile payment application in December 2016.

"As far as we know, the only other airports accepting AliPay are Munich and Frankfurt. Seven commercial service points have now adopted it at Helsinki Airport, and many others are interested. China UnionPay is already available at most airport outlets," said Finavia's Elena Stenholm, director of commercial services at Helsinki Airport.

AliPay can now be used to pay at the airport’s Iittala, M-Box, Finspiration, Lindroos and Moomin shop outlets. Finavia's intent is to have all airport's commercial operators accepting AliPay.

"We work in close cooperation with our commercial partners to develop the customer experience. AliPay has been received very well, and we encourage businesses to enable it. If the biggest commercial operators at the airport come along, the amount of outlets accepting AliPay will increase tenfold at once," added Stenholm.

See other recent news regarding: Helsinki, AliPay.