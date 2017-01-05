Helsinki One of First Airports in Europe to Accept AliPay

|
Helsinki Airport has become one of the first
airports in Europe to accept AliPay.
Chinese passengers are the most rapidly growing
customer group at Helsinki Airport, and being able to use a
familiar payment method will boost revenue for the airport and
further improve the traveller experience.
The first commercial operators at Helsinki
Airport adopted the Chinese AliPay mobile payment application in
December 2016.
"As far as we know, the only other airports
accepting AliPay are Munich and Frankfurt. Seven commercial
service points have now adopted it at Helsinki Airport, and many
others are interested. China UnionPay is already available at most
airport outlets," said Finavia's Elena Stenholm, director of commercial services at
Helsinki Airport.
AliPay can now be used to pay at the airport’s
Iittala, M-Box, Finspiration, Lindroos and Moomin shop outlets.
Finavia's intent is to have all airport's commercial operators
accepting AliPay.
"We work in close cooperation with our
commercial partners to develop the customer experience. AliPay has
been received very well, and we encourage businesses to enable it.
If the biggest commercial operators at the airport come along, the
amount of outlets accepting AliPay will increase tenfold at once,"
added
Stenholm.
