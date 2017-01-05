GECAS Orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric, has ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The order, valued at US$8.25 billion at current list prices, increases the GECAS firm order book for the 737 MAX to 170 airplanes, the largest of any aircraft leasing company.

“These new orders will enable GECAS to serve our clients’ needs — assisting in managing their fleets, transitioning aircraft and providing new equipment,” said Alec Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer, GECAS. “Our customers want the latest technology and fuel efficiency, and the CFM International LEAP-1B engines on these aircraft deliver outstanding productivity and reliability in the single-aisle market.”

To date, the 737 MAX has accumulated 3,419 orders, making it the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



