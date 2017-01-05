GECAS Orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft

|
GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the
commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric,
has ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
The order, valued at US$8.25 billion at
current list prices, increases the GECAS firm order book for the
737 MAX to 170 airplanes, the largest of any aircraft leasing
company.
“These new orders will enable GECAS to serve our
clients’ needs — assisting in managing their fleets, transitioning
aircraft and providing new equipment,” said Alec Burger, President
and Chief Executive Officer, GECAS. “Our customers want the latest technology and fuel efficiency, and the CFM International LEAP-1B
engines on these aircraft deliver outstanding productivity and reliability in the single-aisle market.”
To date, the 737 MAX has accumulated 3,419 orders,
making it the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.
