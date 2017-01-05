LG Unveils Airport Guide and Airport Cleaning Robots

|
LG Electronics is using CES 2017 to showcase a
lineup of new intelligent robots, as part of the company’s
innovations in artificial intelligence and developments in the IoT
ecosystem.
The lineup includes a home robot that doubles as
a smart home gateway and intelligent home notification center, as
well as advanced robots designed for use in airports and other
public spaces.
Airport Guide Robot
LG’s Airport Guide
Robot, soon to be on duty at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport,
is an intelligent information assistant for travelers. It can answer
questions in four languages: English, Chinese, Japanese and
Korean.
With a simple scan of a passenger’s ticket, the robot can
provide detailed information about a flight’s boarding time and
gate location, and even the weather of a traveler’s destination
city.
The airport robot offers directions to destinations inside
the airport, along with estimated distances and walking times, and
can even escort lost or late travelers to their gates, or any
other airport location.
Airport Cleaning Robot
LG’s Airport
Cleaning Robot is a super-sized robot vacuum equipped with a
large-capacity dust canister as well as multiple brushes and
motors.
Capable of cleaning everything from tiles to carpet
floors, this robot is equipped with the latest in smart sensors
and multiple cameras to ensure a safe, effective and powerful
performance in even the most crowded airports.
Multiple sensors
using light detection and ranging (LIDAR) as well as sensitive
bumpers which detect obstacles are employed throughout. Thanks to
the use of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM)
technology, the robot is designed to always be aware of its location.
Hub Robot
By connecting to other smart appliances in the home,
LG’s Hub Robot uses Amazon Alexa’s voice recognition technology to
complete household tasks such as turning on the air conditioner or
changing a dryer cycle with simple verbal commands.
The Hub Robot
is equipped with an interactive display that can showcase a wide
variety of information such as images of contents inside of the
refrigerator and recipes, complete with step-by-step audio
instructions.
Additionally, the Hub Robot offers everyday consumer
conveniences such as the ability to play music, set alarms, create
reminder memos and provide weather and traffic updates.
LG’s Hub Robot can
interact with people in a variety of different ways. It
can move and swivel in place, as well as express a wide range of
emotions by displaying a face on its display.
The Hub Robot is
designed to respond to people using body language, such as
nodding its head when answering simple questions, and is always
aware of activities inside the home, such as when family members
leave, come home and go to bed. And because the Hub Robot is able
to distinguish different family members’ faces with its camera, it
can be programmed with a different greeting for each family
member.
The Hub Robot works best when placed in common
areas of the house where family members tend to gather, such as
the kitchen or the living room. To complement the Hub Robot, LG
will also introduce mini robots that can be placed in other rooms
in the house. Also equipped with a sleek visual display, these
mini robots are extensions of the Hub Robot and can perform many
of the same functions.
Lawn Mowing Robot
LG’s Lawn Mowing
Robot rounds out the company’s lineup of advanced robots at CES
2017.
Equipped with many
of the advanced sensors and bumpers found in the airport robot,
the Lawn Mowing Robot recognizes its own location at every moment,
as well as the location of every obstacle in sight, such as trees
or hedges.
Designed to maximize cutting performance, this robot
employs a fast-moving blade.
In addition to its features, the side wire simplifies the
ordinarily-complicated installation process without the need to
calculate offsets, making it more easily accessible and user-friendly.
“LG has been involved in smart technology and robotics for
many years with the HOM-BOT robot vacuum cleaner being our most
visible consumer effort,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG
Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “Here at CES, we’re demonstrating how we’re taking the knowledge gleaned
from years of research and applying that to various situations inside and outside the home.”
