TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 5 January 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

LG Unveils Airport Guide and Airport Cleaning Robots

LG Electronics is using CES 2017 to showcase a lineup of new intelligent robots, as part of the company’s innovations in artificial intelligence and developments in the IoT ecosystem.

The lineup includes a home robot that doubles as a smart home gateway and intelligent home notification center, as well as advanced robots designed for use in airports and other public spaces.

LG Airport Guide Robot

Airport Guide Robot

LG’s Airport Guide Robot, soon to be on duty at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport, is an intelligent information assistant for travelers. It can answer questions in four languages: English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

With a simple scan of a passenger’s ticket, the robot can provide detailed information about a flight’s boarding time and gate location, and even the weather of a traveler’s destination city.

The airport robot offers directions to destinations inside the airport, along with estimated distances and walking times, and can even escort lost or late travelers to their gates, or any other airport location.

Airport Cleaning Robot

LG’s Airport Cleaning Robot is a super-sized robot vacuum equipped with a large-capacity dust canister as well as multiple brushes and motors.

Capable of cleaning everything from tiles to carpet floors, this robot is equipped with the latest in smart sensors and multiple cameras to ensure a safe, effective and powerful performance in even the most crowded airports.

Multiple sensors using light detection and ranging (LIDAR) as well as sensitive bumpers which detect obstacles are employed throughout. Thanks to the use of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, the robot is designed to always be aware of its location.

Hub Robot

By connecting to other smart appliances in the home, LG’s Hub Robot uses Amazon Alexa’s voice recognition technology to complete household tasks such as turning on the air conditioner or changing a dryer cycle with simple verbal commands.

 The Hub Robot is equipped with an interactive display that can showcase a wide variety of information such as images of contents inside of the refrigerator and recipes, complete with step-by-step audio instructions.

 Additionally, the Hub Robot offers everyday consumer conveniences such as the ability to play music, set alarms, create reminder memos and provide weather and traffic updates.

LG’s Hub Robot can interact with people in a variety of different ways. It can move and swivel in place, as well as express a wide range of emotions by displaying a face on its display.

The Hub Robot is designed to respond to people using body language, such as nodding its head when answering simple questions, and is always aware of activities inside the home, such as when family members leave, come home and go to bed. And because the Hub Robot is able to distinguish different family members’ faces with its camera, it can be programmed with a different greeting for each family member.

The Hub Robot works best when placed in common areas of the house where family members tend to gather, such as the kitchen or the living room. To complement the Hub Robot, LG will also introduce mini robots that can be placed in other rooms in the house. Also equipped with a sleek visual display, these mini robots are extensions of the Hub Robot and can perform many of the same functions.

Lawn Mowing Robot

LG’s Lawn Mowing Robot rounds out the company’s lineup of advanced robots at CES 2017.

 Equipped with many of the advanced sensors and bumpers found in the airport robot, the Lawn Mowing Robot recognizes its own location at every moment, as well as the location of every obstacle in sight, such as trees or hedges.

 Designed to maximize cutting performance, this robot employs a fast-moving blade. In addition to its features, the side wire simplifies the ordinarily-complicated installation process without the need to calculate offsets, making it more easily accessible and user-friendly.

“LG has been involved in smart technology and robotics for many years with the HOM-BOT robot vacuum cleaner being our most visible consumer effort,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “Here at CES, we’re demonstrating how we’re taking the knowledge gleaned from years of research and applying that to various situations inside and outside the home.” 

See other recent news regarding: LG, Robots, Technology, Incheon.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com