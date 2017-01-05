|
Preliminary traffic figures from the Association
of Asia Pacific Airlines for the month of November 2016 show
further growth in both international air passenger markets and
international air cargo demand.
The region's airlines carried a combined total
of 23.3 million international passengers in November, representing
a 4.0% increase compared to the same month last year.
Underpinned
by continued strength on long haul travel markets, demand in
revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) grew by 6.2%, while the average
international passenger load factor rose by 0.7 percentage points
to 77.4% for the month after accounting for a 5.1% expansion in
available seat capacity.
International air cargo demand, as measured in
freight tonne kilometres (FTK), climbed 5.3% higher, underpinned
by broad-based improvements in new export orders. Combined with a
3.2% increase in offered freight capacity, the average
international freight load factor gained 1.4 percentage points to
reach the year's monthly high of 66.9%.
Mr.
Andrew Herdman,
AAPA Director General, said, "Asian airlines carried an aggregate
total of 267 million international passengers in the first eleven
months of the year, representing continued robust growth in
demand, up 5.9% on the corresponding period in the previous year. The region's carriers have seen a modest but progressive recovery
in international air cargo demand this year, with volume growth of
1.2% for the first eleven months of 2016."
Looking ahead, Mr. Herdman said,
"International air passenger demand maintained a strong growth
trend throughout 2016, despite geopolitical uncertainties,
supported by lower oil prices and widespread availability of
affordable air fares. Air cargo markets picked up modestly during
the course of the year, but rates remain highly competitive,
reflecting soft global trade conditions. The general outlook for
the global economy in 2017, including further growth in demand for
air travel, remains reasonably positive, but airlines will need to
be vigilant over costs, given fluctuations in oil prices as well
as exchange rate volatility."
