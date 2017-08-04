Miami International Airport (MIA) has become the first airport in the world to bring the convenience of Mobile Passport Control, the fast entry process into the USA, into its own airport app experience. US citizens and Canadian visitors arriving into Miami can now use the MIA Airport Official app to submit details to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and simply receive a barcode on their phone to present for clearance. The service, developed by global air transport IT provider SITA and certified by US CBP for Mobile Passport Control, is designed to speed up the entry process into the USA. “The goal of our mobile app has always been to put as many services as possible in the palm of the traveler’s hand,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director, Emilio T. González. “Now, with the help of SITA’s innovative technology, in addition to easily finding your way to all you need at MIA, North American passengers can now also breeze through passport control with the same customer-friendly travel app.” Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other US airport. It is America’s third-busiest airport for international passengers, with more than half of its 44.6 million passengers on international travel. SITA offers the service as an SDK (software development kit). The SDK is available to any international airport in the USA or any airline flying passengers to the USA, and has been authorized by CBP for airports, airlines and other travel app providers to incorporate the entry process into their own mobile app. Randy Pizzi, SITA President, Americas, said, “We are very pleased to be a technology partner with MIA as they become the first to incorporate the convenience of US CBP Mobile Passport Control into their airport application. Passenger satisfaction increases when technology solutions, like SITA’s, make it easy for passengers to manage their journey using just one convenient application on their own smartphone or tablet.” SITA is also in discussions with other governments who are looking to digitize their landing card, customs and border clearance procedures.

See other recent news regarding: SITA, Miami, Airports.