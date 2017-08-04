|
Miami International Airport (MIA) has become the first
airport in the world to bring the convenience of Mobile Passport
Control, the fast entry process into the USA, into its own airport
app experience.
US citizens and Canadian visitors arriving into
Miami can now use the MIA Airport Official app
to submit details to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and
simply receive a barcode on their phone to present for clearance.
The service, developed by global air transport IT
provider SITA and certified by US CBP for Mobile Passport Control,
is designed to speed up the entry process into the USA.
“The goal of our mobile app has always been to put as many
services as possible in the palm of the traveler’s hand,” said
Miami-Dade Aviation Director, Emilio T. González. “Now, with the
help of SITA’s innovative technology, in addition to easily
finding your way to all you need at MIA, North American passengers
can now also breeze through passport control with the same
customer-friendly travel app.”
Miami International Airport
offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any
other US airport. It is America’s third-busiest airport for
international passengers, with more than half of its 44.6 million
passengers on international travel.
SITA offers the service
as an SDK (software development kit). The SDK is available to any
international airport in the USA or any airline flying passengers
to the USA, and has been authorized
by CBP for airports, airlines and other travel app providers to
incorporate the entry process into their own mobile app.
Randy Pizzi, SITA President, Americas, said, “We are very pleased
to be a technology partner with MIA as they become the first to
incorporate the convenience of US CBP Mobile Passport Control into
their airport application. Passenger satisfaction increases when
technology solutions, like SITA’s, make it easy for passengers to
manage their journey using just one convenient application on
their own smartphone or tablet.”
SITA is also in discussions with other governments who
are looking to digitize their landing card, customs and border
clearance procedures.
See other recent
news regarding:
SITA,
Miami,
Airports.