Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten Opens Restaurant at The Connaught in London

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has opened a new restaurant, Jean-Georges at The Connaught. Located in one of London’s most distinguished hotels overlooking fashionable Mount Street in the heart of Mayfair, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner throughout the day, seven days a week. The menus at Jean-Georges at The Connaught are inspired by both Jean-Georges’ classic French training and signature use of Asian flavours, whilst also featuring his distinctive take on British classics from Fish & Chips to traditional afternoon tea, influenced by his earlier working life in London. Vongerichten said, “I am so excited to be returning to London at such a vibrant and dynamic time. I’m constantly travelling the world and it’s always the energy and diversity of this capital city that stimulates me most. The Connaught, the first hotel I ever visited in London holds a very special place in my heart, and I am honoured to play a part in its long culinary legacy.” The breakfast menu at Jean-Georges at The Connaught will feature his signature healthy morning shakes, acai bowls and dosa while of course still offering Connaught classics of truffle scrambled eggs, French brioche toast and of course, the Full English. Lunch and dinner will feature Jean-Georges classics from Egg Toast & Caviar to Crispy Salmon Sushi and his legendary Black Truffle and Fontina Pizza, which for the first time in The Connaught’s history will also come as a take-away. Highlighting the way The Connaught balances its distinguished history with a passion for the new, the design of Jean-Georges at The Connaught has been spearheaded by contemporary interior architect John Heah, with emphasis on craftsmanship and art, including Louise Bourgeois and a bespoke creation from Sean Scully. The wall to ceiling windows overlooking Mount Street have been enhanced by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel who has lent his exuberant aesthetic to a series of stained glass windows representing the different stages of the day (from sunrise in the east to sunset in the west) tinting the space in rich hues of orange and gold as the sunlight streams in to the restaurant. Jean-Georges at The Connaught has also collaborated with leading French graphic designer and illustrator Jean Jullien on the menu designs adding a touch of whimsy and humour to the art of eating out. Hélène Darroze will continue to operate her two-Michelin star restaurant on the other side of the hotel. See also: Colombian Chef in Singapore - HD Video Interview with Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at Artemis Grill and Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

