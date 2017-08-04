Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten Opens Restaurant at The Connaught in London

|
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has opened a
new restaurant, Jean-Georges at The Connaught.
Located in one of London’s most distinguished
hotels overlooking fashionable Mount Street in the heart of
Mayfair, the restaurant will serve breakfast,
lunch, afternoon tea and dinner throughout the day, seven days a
week.
The menus at Jean-Georges at The
Connaught are inspired by both Jean-Georges’ classic French
training and signature use of Asian flavours, whilst also
featuring his distinctive take on British classics from Fish &
Chips to traditional afternoon tea, influenced by his earlier
working life in London.
Vongerichten said, “I am so excited to be
returning to London at such a vibrant and dynamic time. I’m
constantly travelling the world and it’s always the energy and
diversity of this capital city that stimulates me most. The
Connaught, the first hotel I ever visited in London holds a very
special place in my heart, and I am honoured to play a part in its
long culinary legacy.”
The breakfast menu at
Jean-Georges at The Connaught will feature his signature healthy
morning shakes, acai bowls and dosa while of course still offering
Connaught classics of truffle scrambled eggs, French brioche toast
and of course, the Full English.
Lunch and dinner will feature
Jean-Georges classics from Egg Toast & Caviar to Crispy Salmon
Sushi and his legendary Black Truffle and Fontina Pizza, which for
the first time in The Connaught’s history will also come as a
take-away.
Highlighting the way The Connaught
balances its distinguished history with a passion for the new, the
design of Jean-Georges at The Connaught has been spearheaded by
contemporary interior architect John Heah, with emphasis on
craftsmanship and art, including Louise Bourgeois and a bespoke
creation from Sean Scully.
The wall to ceiling windows overlooking
Mount Street have been enhanced by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel who has lent his exuberant aesthetic to a series of
stained glass windows representing the different stages of the day
(from sunrise in the east to sunset in the west) tinting the space
in rich hues of orange and gold as the sunlight streams in to the
restaurant.
Jean-Georges at The Connaught has also
collaborated with leading French graphic designer and illustrator
Jean Jullien on the menu designs adding a touch of whimsy and humour to the art of eating out.
Hélène Darroze
will continue to operate her two-Michelin star restaurant on the
other side of the hotel.
