TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 4 Aug 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten Opens Restaurant at The Connaught in London

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has opened a new restaurant, Jean-Georges at The Connaught.

 Located in one of London’s most distinguished hotels overlooking fashionable Mount Street in the heart of Mayfair, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner throughout the day, seven days a week.

The menus at Jean-Georges at The Connaught are inspired by both Jean-Georges’ classic French training and signature use of Asian flavours, whilst also featuring his distinctive take on British classics from Fish & Chips to traditional afternoon tea, influenced by his earlier working life in London.

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Vongerichten said, “I am so excited to be returning to London at such a vibrant and dynamic time. I’m constantly travelling the world and it’s always the energy and diversity of this capital city that stimulates me most. The Connaught, the first hotel I ever visited in London holds a very special place in my heart, and I am honoured to play a part in its long culinary legacy.”

The breakfast menu at Jean-Georges at The Connaught will feature his signature healthy morning shakes, acai bowls and dosa while of course still offering Connaught classics of truffle scrambled eggs, French brioche toast and of course, the Full English.

Lunch and dinner will feature Jean-Georges classics from Egg Toast & Caviar to Crispy Salmon Sushi and his legendary Black Truffle and Fontina Pizza, which for the first time in The Connaught’s history will also come as a take-away.

Highlighting the way The Connaught balances its distinguished history with a passion for the new, the design of Jean-Georges at The Connaught has been spearheaded by contemporary interior architect John Heah, with emphasis on craftsmanship and art, including Louise Bourgeois and a bespoke creation from Sean Scully.

 The wall to ceiling windows overlooking Mount Street have been enhanced by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel who has lent his exuberant aesthetic to a series of stained glass windows representing the different stages of the day (from sunrise in the east to sunset in the west) tinting the space in rich hues of orange and gold as the sunlight streams in to the restaurant.

Jean-Georges at The Connaught has also collaborated with leading French graphic designer and illustrator Jean Jullien on the menu designs adding a touch of whimsy and humour to the art of eating out.

Hélène Darroze will continue to operate her two-Michelin star restaurant on the other side of the hotel.

See also: Colombian Chef in Singapore - HD Video Interview with Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at Artemis Grill and Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: The Connaught, London, Chef.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com