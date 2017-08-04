CHC Helicopter Takes Delivery of First Airbus H175

|
CHC Helicopter has taken delivery of its first
Airbus H175 helicopter.
The aircraft, to be based at CHC Helicopter’s
site in Aberdeen, Scotland, has been configured to carry 16 passengers in
offshore oil and gas configuration.
The helicopter also includes a
nose-to-tail HCare services contract which will help maximise cost efficiencies through coverage for all spare parts
and repairable items supplied from Airbus Helicopters’ North Sea
Fleet Centre, also in Aberdeen.
Dave Balevic, Senior Vice
President, Engineering and Operations at CHC Helicopter, said,
“The H175 allows us to continue to refine our global fleet to meet
the unique needs of our customers while offering the latest
aircraft technology and capabilities.”
Today, a global
fleet of 15 H175 have flown more than 12,000 hours, with 13 flying
oil and gas missions – the majority of these in the North Sea with
one operating in the Gulf of Mexico.
The H175 has a maximum
take-off weight (MTOW) of nearly 8 tonnes and is designed to
be used across a range of missions, including
utility, VIP transport, oil and gas and search and rescue.
The aircraft is equipped with Helionix, Airbus
Helicopters’ integrated suite of advanced avionics and 4-axis
autopilot.
Ben Bridge, EVP Global Business at Airbus
Helicopters said, “CHC will benefit from the enhanced flexibility
the H175 offers, helping to smoothly and efficiently transport up
to 16 passengers to North Sea offshore installations. With full
glass cockpit, automated systems, spacious cabin and large
windows, the H175 represents a major achievement for AH, helping
to raise the bar in terms of operational efficiency, safety and
comfort in offshore operations.”
