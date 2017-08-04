CHC Helicopter Takes Delivery of First Airbus H175

CHC Helicopter has taken delivery of its first Airbus H175 helicopter.

The aircraft, to be based at CHC Helicopter’s site in Aberdeen, Scotland, has been configured to carry 16 passengers in offshore oil and gas configuration.

The helicopter also includes a nose-to-tail HCare services contract which will help maximise cost efficiencies through coverage for all spare parts and repairable items supplied from Airbus Helicopters’ North Sea Fleet Centre, also in Aberdeen.

Dave Balevic, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Operations at CHC Helicopter, said, “The H175 allows us to continue to refine our global fleet to meet the unique needs of our customers while offering the latest aircraft technology and capabilities.”

Today, a global fleet of 15 H175 have flown more than 12,000 hours, with 13 flying oil and gas missions – the majority of these in the North Sea with one operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

The H175 has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of nearly 8 tonnes and is designed to be used across a range of missions, including utility, VIP transport, oil and gas and search and rescue.

The aircraft is equipped with Helionix, Airbus Helicopters’ integrated suite of advanced avionics and 4-axis autopilot.

Ben Bridge, EVP Global Business at Airbus Helicopters said, “CHC will benefit from the enhanced flexibility the H175 offers, helping to smoothly and efficiently transport up to 16 passengers to North Sea offshore installations. With full glass cockpit, automated systems, spacious cabin and large windows, the H175 represents a major achievement for AH, helping to raise the bar in terms of operational efficiency, safety and comfort in offshore operations.”

