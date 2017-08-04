British Airways Launches Companion Fares Promotion in Hong Kong

British Airways is offering special companion fares from as low as HK$3,840 to over 20 cities in the UK and 40 destinations in Europe.

The return fares from Hong Kong to London, the UK and Europe start from HK$3,840 in World Traveller economy class, HK$10,770 in World Traveller Plus premium economy, HK$29,570 in Club World business class and HK$56,820 in First class.

The offer is available for flights departing Hong Kong between 16 September 2017 and 31 May 2018. The companion fare tickets must be booked by 4 September 2017 on ba.com.

Noella Ferns, British Airways’ Regional General Manager, Greater China and the Philippines said, “The cosmopolitan city of London has something for everyone, from amazing art in the Tate Modern to the trendy neighbourhood in Shoreditch, these places are perfect for those who love city life. Travellers who prefer nature can nurture their mind and body by visiting the beautiful Jurassic coast in Dorset, or escape the city and spend some time in Cotswolds, the honey-coloured towns and villages located in South Central England.”

British Airways has been flying to Hong Kong for more than 80 years. The airline currently operates 14 non-stop flights a week between Hong Kong and London. It is also the only airline to fly the Superjumbo Airbus A380 on the route.

Inside a British Airways Airbus A380

