British Airways Launches Companion Fares
Promotion in Hong Kong
British Airways is offering special companion
fares from as low as HK$3,840 to over 20 cities in the UK and 40
destinations in Europe.
The return fares from Hong Kong to London, the
UK and Europe start from HK$3,840 in World Traveller economy
class, HK$10,770 in World Traveller Plus premium economy,
HK$29,570 in Club World business class and HK$56,820 in First
class.
The offer is available for flights departing Hong Kong
between 16 September 2017 and 31 May 2018. The companion fare
tickets must be booked by 4 September 2017 on ba.com.
Noella Ferns, British Airways’ Regional General
Manager, Greater China and the Philippines said, “The cosmopolitan city of London has something
for everyone, from amazing art in the Tate Modern to the trendy neighbourhood in Shoreditch, these places are perfect for those
who love city life. Travellers who prefer nature can nurture their
mind and body by visiting the beautiful Jurassic coast in Dorset,
or escape the city and spend some time in Cotswolds, the honey-coloured
towns and villages located in South Central England.”
British Airways has been flying to Hong Kong for
more than 80 years. The airline currently operates 14 non-stop
flights a week between Hong Kong and London. It is also the only
airline to fly the Superjumbo Airbus A380 on the route.