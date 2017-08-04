Cybersecurity Training and Simulation Center Opens in Baltimore, Maryland

|
A cybersecurity training and simulation center
has opened in Baltimore, Maryland.
Powered by the Cyberbit Range platform,
the Baltimore Cyber Range (BCR) training center will provide
simulation training for cybersecurity professionals in protecting
national assets and infrastructure against cyberattacks.
“I am very pleased to celebrate the opening of
Baltimore Cyber Range. With our skilled workforce, world-class
academic community, and proximity to the federal government,
Maryland has truly become the cyber capital of the world,” said
Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan. “This state-of-art center will
help ensure that even more Marylanders are fully trained and
prepared to meet the demands of 21st century jobs.”
Leveraging the Cyberbit Range platform, the BCR
facility allows cybersecurity practitioners the opportunity to
experience the latest real-world cyber threats in a controlled and
sequestered environment to improve their hands-on skills. The
range, which can simulate large-scale virtual networks and attacks
based on real-world incidents, can also pinpoint system
vulnerabilities and help users develop countermeasures and
improved protocols for dealing with cyber-attacks on critical
network systems. As a result, cybersecurity practitioners benefit
from receiving real-time training for threat detection, and the
response process, enabling them to dramatically improve the
performance of all security and SOC teams. Individuals will also
benefit from the opportunity to accelerate their security
certifications.
“Working with Cyberbit and Governor Hogan’s
administration to bring this new cyber training technology to
Maryland has been an unbelievable opportunity,” said Michael
Doyle, President of Baltimore Cyber Range. “The range has
demonstrated the potential to dramatically improve the skills and
experience of those working to protect our national IT
infrastructure. It also represents a key element of our ongoing
efforts to provide the Maryland workforce the skills and knowledge
required to address the skilled cybersecurity workforce shortage.”
Labor statistics highlight a critical shortage
of capable IT and cybersecurity professionals. Data shows that
more than 200,000 U.S. cybersecurity jobs are currently unfilled
and the shortage is projected to grow to more than 1.5 million
unfilled positions by 2019.
