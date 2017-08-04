Cybersecurity Training and Simulation Center Opens in Baltimore, Maryland

A cybersecurity training and simulation center has opened in Baltimore, Maryland. Powered by the Cyberbit Range platform, the Baltimore Cyber Range (BCR) training center will provide simulation training for cybersecurity professionals in protecting national assets and infrastructure against cyberattacks. “I am very pleased to celebrate the opening of Baltimore Cyber Range. With our skilled workforce, world-class academic community, and proximity to the federal government, Maryland has truly become the cyber capital of the world,” said Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan. “This state-of-art center will help ensure that even more Marylanders are fully trained and prepared to meet the demands of 21st century jobs.” Leveraging the Cyberbit Range platform, the BCR facility allows cybersecurity practitioners the opportunity to experience the latest real-world cyber threats in a controlled and sequestered environment to improve their hands-on skills. The range, which can simulate large-scale virtual networks and attacks based on real-world incidents, can also pinpoint system vulnerabilities and help users develop countermeasures and improved protocols for dealing with cyber-attacks on critical network systems. As a result, cybersecurity practitioners benefit from receiving real-time training for threat detection, and the response process, enabling them to dramatically improve the performance of all security and SOC teams. Individuals will also benefit from the opportunity to accelerate their security certifications. “Working with Cyberbit and Governor Hogan’s administration to bring this new cyber training technology to Maryland has been an unbelievable opportunity,” said Michael Doyle, President of Baltimore Cyber Range. “The range has demonstrated the potential to dramatically improve the skills and experience of those working to protect our national IT infrastructure. It also represents a key element of our ongoing efforts to provide the Maryland workforce the skills and knowledge required to address the skilled cybersecurity workforce shortage.” Labor statistics highlight a critical shortage of capable IT and cybersecurity professionals. Data shows that more than 200,000 U.S. cybersecurity jobs are currently unfilled and the shortage is projected to grow to more than 1.5 million unfilled positions by 2019. See other recent news regarding: Cyberbit, Elbit Systems, Cybersecurity, Baltimore.