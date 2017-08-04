Air Canada Expands Toolbox Agreement with Boeing

|
Air Canada has expanded its Boeing Maintenance
Performance Toolbox agreement to support the airline’s entire
fleet, including Boeing and non-Boeing airplanes.
The Maintenance Performance Toolbox suite
delivers real-time access to the maintenance documents engineers
and mechanics need to quickly troubleshoot and resolve airplane
maintenance issues.
For Air Canada, the expanded agreement means
the airline can rely on a single document management system for
the online delivery of airplane maintenance information,
regardless of the airplane manufacturer.
“At Air Canada, we pride ourselves in being
early adopters of technology that proves efficient and effective
for the airline,” said Rich Steer, vice president, Maintenance and
Engineering, Air Canada. “Our aircraft maintenance engineers have
seen the efficiencies Toolbox brings to maintaining our Boeing
fleet and are excited to integrate it across all platforms.”
Air Canada has been a Boeing Toolbox customer
since 2014, initially contracting the service to support the
airline’s Boeing 767, 777, 787 and future 737 MAX fleet.
The
airline later added Boeing Toolbox Authoring and Job Card Manager
Modules, which allow Air Canada engineering to directly customize
maintenance data.
In the interest of efficiency and enabling its
workforce, Air Canada created kiosks that allow their mechanics to
check out a tablet loaded with the Toolbox application and
maintenance data as they would check out other tools.
“Boeing is proud to support Air Canada’s
integrated systems efforts to ensure that mechanics for any of
their airplanes have the right data at the right time,” said David
Longridge, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Boeing Global
Services. “Boeing Toolbox’s compatibility with the airline’s
maintenance and engineering planning system completes the
end-to-end value stream of maintenance data, delivering on core
strengths with simplicity. This is a prime example of how the
Toolbox application offers an operational advantage for airlines
seeking integrated solutions.”
