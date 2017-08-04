TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 4 Aug 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Air Canada Expands Toolbox Agreement with Boeing

Air Canada has expanded its Boeing Maintenance Performance Toolbox agreement to support the airline’s entire fleet, including Boeing and non-Boeing airplanes.

The Maintenance Performance Toolbox suite delivers real-time access to the maintenance documents engineers and mechanics need to quickly troubleshoot and resolve airplane maintenance issues.

 For Air Canada, the expanded agreement means the airline can rely on a single document management system for the online delivery of airplane maintenance information, regardless of the airplane manufacturer.

Air Canada Boeing 787-8

“At Air Canada, we pride ourselves in being early adopters of technology that proves efficient and effective for the airline,” said Rich Steer, vice president, Maintenance and Engineering, Air Canada. “Our aircraft maintenance engineers have seen the efficiencies Toolbox brings to maintaining our Boeing fleet and are excited to integrate it across all platforms.”

Air Canada has been a Boeing Toolbox customer since 2014, initially contracting the service to support the airline’s Boeing 767, 777, 787 and future 737 MAX fleet.

 The airline later added Boeing Toolbox Authoring and Job Card Manager Modules, which allow Air Canada engineering to directly customize maintenance data.

In the interest of efficiency and enabling its workforce, Air Canada created kiosks that allow their mechanics to check out a tablet loaded with the Toolbox application and maintenance data as they would check out other tools.

“Boeing is proud to support Air Canada’s integrated systems efforts to ensure that mechanics for any of their airplanes have the right data at the right time,” said David Longridge, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Boeing Global Services. “Boeing Toolbox’s compatibility with the airline’s maintenance and engineering planning system completes the end-to-end value stream of maintenance data, delivering on core strengths with simplicity. This is a prime example of how the Toolbox application offers an operational advantage for airlines seeking integrated solutions.” 

See other recent news regarding: Toolbox, Boeing, Air Canada, Maintenance.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com