Making a Difference: Boeing Donates $1 Million to Six Nonprofits at Warrior Games

|
Boeing has donated $1 million
that will benefit six nonprofit organizations providing
rehabilitation and well-being services for veteran and civilian
groups, globally.
The donation was announced in conjunction with
Boeing's sponsorship of the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior
Games taking place throughout Chicago, 30 June to 8 July.
"The veterans competing in this years' games are not only
distinguished athletes but true heroes who have defended freedom around the world," said Florent (Flo) Groberg, director of
Veterans Outreach for Boeing. "These warriors' courage, sacrifice
and unwavering pride in their service to country are powerful
motivators for us here at Boeing and we are proud to support them
both on and off the playing field."
In the U.S., donations
benefited three nonprofit organizations: Yellow Ribbon Fund,
Disabled Sports USA and Team Red, White & Blue. The nonprofits
provide rehabilitation and recovery services to veterans
throughout the nation.
Outside the U.S., beneficiaries were Limbs
International, The Air League of the United Kingdom and the
Australian War Memorial. Limbs International helps restore
mobility to amputees in the developing world, and The Air League
and Australian War Memorial support veterans and community outreach.
Funds were raised as part of the company's Boeing
Moves the World employee well-being initiative. More than 60,000
Boeing employees came together around the globe to support
mobility programs for those in need.
"Events like Boeing
Moves the World and the 2017 Warrior Games demonstrate the
commitment Boeing and its employees have to serving our
communities and supporting veterans around the world," said Greg Marchand, director of Global Benefits for Boeing. "Our employees
are actively engaged in improving their health and well-being all
while living the Boeing mission to help others and inspire the
world."
The grants awarded in conjunction with Boeing's
sponsorship of the 2017 Warrior Games include the following:
Yellow Ribbon Fund: $200,000 to help provide practical direct
support to recovering warriors and caregivers at Walter Reed and
Fort Belvoir and vital assistance throughout the military to
civilian transition process.
Disabled Sports USA: $200,000 to
develop programs that provide national leadership opportunities
for individuals with disabilities to develop independence,
confidence, and fitness through participation in community sports,
recreation and educational programs. Team Red, White & Blue:
$200,000 to help connect veterans to their community through
physical and social activity.
The additional $400,000 in
grants will benefit international nonprofits outlined above that
are focused on providing
mobility services for veterans in the United Kingdom and Australia
as well as civilian populations.
