Tue, 4 July 2017
Making a Difference: Boeing Donates $1 Million to Six Nonprofits at Warrior Games

Boeing has donated $1 million that will benefit six nonprofit organizations providing rehabilitation and well-being services for veteran and civilian groups, globally.

The donation was announced in conjunction with Boeing's sponsorship of the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games taking place throughout Chicago, 30 June to 8 July.

"The veterans competing in this years' games are not only distinguished athletes but true heroes who have defended freedom around the world," said Florent (Flo) Groberg, director of Veterans Outreach for Boeing. "These warriors' courage, sacrifice and unwavering pride in their service to country are powerful motivators for us here at Boeing and we are proud to support them both on and off the playing field."

In the U.S., donations benefited three nonprofit organizations: Yellow Ribbon Fund, Disabled Sports USA and Team Red, White & Blue. The nonprofits provide rehabilitation and recovery services to veterans throughout the nation.

 Outside the U.S., beneficiaries were Limbs International, The Air League of the United Kingdom and the Australian War Memorial. Limbs International helps restore mobility to amputees in the developing world, and The Air League and Australian War Memorial support veterans and community outreach.

Funds were raised as part of the company's Boeing Moves the World employee well-being initiative. More than 60,000 Boeing employees came together around the globe to support mobility programs for those in need.

"Events like Boeing Moves the World and the 2017 Warrior Games demonstrate the commitment Boeing and its employees have to serving our communities and supporting veterans around the world," said Greg Marchand, director of Global Benefits for Boeing. "Our employees are actively engaged in improving their health and well-being all while living the Boeing mission to help others and inspire the world."

The grants awarded in conjunction with Boeing's sponsorship of the 2017 Warrior Games include the following:

Yellow Ribbon Fund: $200,000 to help provide practical direct support to recovering warriors and caregivers at Walter Reed and Fort Belvoir and vital assistance throughout the military to civilian transition process.

Disabled Sports USA: $200,000 to develop programs that provide national leadership opportunities for individuals with disabilities to develop independence, confidence, and fitness through participation in community sports, recreation and educational programs.  Team Red, White & Blue: $200,000 to help connect veterans to their community through physical and social activity.

The additional $400,000 in grants will benefit international nonprofits outlined above that are focused on providing mobility services for veterans in the United Kingdom and Australia as well as civilian populations.

