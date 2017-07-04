Shinta Mani Hotels to Launch The Bensley Collection

|
Shinta Mani Hotels has partnered with acclaimed
designer and architect Bill Bensley to launch ‘The Bensley
Collection’, an exclusive portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts.
The debut flagship, Shinta Mani Angkor - Bensley
Collection, will open its doors in November 2017.
From its high walled façade portraying the
‘hands of meditation’ to signify spiritual perfection, to the
oversized indoor lap pools and gardens with a rooftop living room,
the 10 luxurious two-level art deco-inspired villas
set beneath the canopy of Siem Reap’s ancient Palace trees are
expected to delight and inspire
guests.
Each
villa will offer 156 sqm across two pavilions including a floor to
ceiling glassed bathroom with views over the garden and outdoor
bath.
Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection
Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection is a
radical new concept for a unique luxury tented camp experience in
the remote wilderness of Tmor Rung, 2 hours’ drive from Phnom Phenh.
Located along 1.5 kilometres of river and
waterfalls, Bensley has set out to create his most ambitious
luxury camp project to date. This property will have sixteen
100 sqm custom designed tents (pictured) elevated over the swift moving water
and waterfalls to provide a view and experience unlike any other
resort in Asia. Each tent will be meticulously designed to invoke
the feeling of what it would have been like on a luxury safari in
the jungles of Cambodia with Jacky O.
Bensley
describes the project as ‘a utopia of sustainability’; by making
the lowest possible impact on the land and doubling as a research
and conservation centre it will create a new model that will not
only conserve and protect threatened wildlands, but also create
new and sustainable opportunities for the people that
traditionally call these lands home.
Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection is an
exercise in extreme ingenuity where guests can feast on delicacies
grown and foraged from the surrounding land and encounter
extraordinary wildlife.
The property is expected to open in Q3 2018.
