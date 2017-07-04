TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 4 July 2017
Shinta Mani Hotels to Launch The Bensley Collection

Shinta Mani Hotels has partnered with acclaimed designer and architect Bill Bensley to launch ‘The Bensley Collection’, an exclusive portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts.

The debut flagship, Shinta Mani Angkor - Bensley Collection, will open its doors in November 2017.

From its high walled façade portraying the ‘hands of meditation’ to signify spiritual perfection, to the oversized indoor lap pools and gardens with a rooftop living room, the 10 luxurious two-level art deco-inspired villas set beneath the canopy of Siem Reap’s ancient Palace trees are expected to delight and inspire guests.

Each villa will offer 156 sqm across two pavilions including a floor to ceiling glassed bathroom with views over the garden and outdoor bath.

Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection

Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection is a radical new concept for a unique luxury tented camp experience in the remote wilderness of Tmor Rung, 2 hours’ drive from Phnom Phenh.

Located along 1.5 kilometres of river and waterfalls, Bensley has set out to create his most ambitious luxury camp project to date. This property will have sixteen 100 sqm custom designed tents (pictured) elevated over the swift moving water and waterfalls to provide a view and experience unlike any other resort in Asia. Each tent will be meticulously designed to invoke the feeling of what it would have been like on a luxury safari in the jungles of Cambodia with Jacky O.

Bensley describes the project as ‘a utopia of sustainability’; by making the lowest possible impact on the land and doubling as a research and conservation centre it will create a new model that will not only conserve and protect threatened wildlands, but also create new and sustainable opportunities for the people that traditionally call these lands home.

Shinta Mani Wild – Bensley Collection is an exercise in extreme ingenuity where guests can feast on delicacies grown and foraged from the surrounding land and encounter extraordinary wildlife.

The property is expected to open in Q3 2018.

See other recent news regarding: Shinta Mani, Bill Bensley, Cambodia.

