Rory Campbell Returns to Outrigger Resorts in Thailand

Outrigger has appointed Rory Campbell as Area Director of Sales and Marketing, responsible for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort and the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort in Thailand.

This is Mr. Campbell’s second stint with Outrigger as he was Director of Sales and Marketing for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort between 2013-2015, and General Manager of the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort in 2015-2016.

Prior to joining Outrigger in 2013, Mr Campbell, an Australian national, worked in senior sales and marketing roles for Hilton in Spain, Anantara Hotels and Resorts in Thailand, and the Eaton Hotel in Hong Kong.

In his new assignment, Mr. Campbell will report to Tony Pedroni the General Manager of the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, to Marc Landgraf General Manager of the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, and to Andrew Gee the Outrigger Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Australia and New Zealand, based in Sydney.

“We’re glad Rory is back, batteries charged and once again ready to promote our beautiful resorts in Thailand,” said Mr. Paul Richardson, Chief Operating Officer of Outrigger Enterprises Group.

