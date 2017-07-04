Rory Campbell Returns to Outrigger Resorts in Thailand

|
Outrigger has appointed Rory Campbell as Area
Director of Sales and Marketing, responsible for the Outrigger
Laguna Phuket Beach Resort and the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach
Resort in Thailand.
This is Mr. Campbell’s second stint with Outrigger
as he was
Director of Sales and Marketing for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Beach Resort between 2013-2015, and General Manager of the Outrigger Koh
Samui Beach Resort in 2015-2016.
Prior to joining Outrigger
in 2013, Mr Campbell, an Australian national, worked in senior
sales and marketing roles for Hilton in Spain, Anantara Hotels and
Resorts in Thailand, and the
Eaton Hotel in Hong Kong.
In
his new assignment, Mr. Campbell will report to Tony Pedroni the
General Manager of the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, to
Marc Landgraf General Manager of the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach
Resort, and to Andrew Gee the Outrigger Regional Director of Sales
and Marketing for Australia and New Zealand, based in Sydney.
“We’re glad Rory is back, batteries charged and once again
ready to promote our beautiful resorts in Thailand,” said Mr. Paul
Richardson, Chief Operating Officer of Outrigger Enterprises
Group.
See other recent
news regarding:
Outrigger,
DOSM,
Phuket,
Samui.