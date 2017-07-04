Accor Signs Three Hotels in Myanmar

|
AccorHotels and LP Holding have signed a joint
agreement to develop three new hotels in Myanmar (Burma).
The partnership will see the opening of Mercure
Mandalay Hill Resort in the second quarter of this year and the
development of Pullman Yangon Centrepoint and Mandalay Hill Resort
MGallery by Sofitel slated to open in 2017 and 2020 respectively.
“Pullman, our upscale hotel brand, is designed
to cater to the requirements of cosmopolitan, seasoned travelers,
as well as meetings and incentive events while MGallery by Sofitel
is a collection of high-end boutique hotels, each with its own
unique personality and story that are experienced by guests
through the architecture, interior design and services,” said
Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels, Upper
Southeast and Northeast Asia. “Mercure
hotels, our midscale brand, are always unique because they are
rooted in their local communities and meet shared quality
standards. Combined, the three hotels will add to the Group’s
growing portfolio, which ranges from luxury to economy.”
In 2015, tourism was the driving force in the
Myanmar economy where revenue grew by 19% as inbound traffic
increased totally $2.1b or more than 4% of the country’s GDP. In
the next 10 years, the World Travel and Tourism Council projects
that Myanmar’s tourism industry will rank second out of 184
countries for long-term growth. It was ranked 15th globally in
2016.
Mercure Mandalay Hill Resort
Set on 11 acres of tropical gardens, Mercure
Mandalay Hill Resort features 206 rooms with views of
Mandalay Hill, the Royal Palace, the Irrawaddy River and the city
of Mandalay, once the Royal Capital of Myanmar.
Dining outlets
will include three restaurants – Yadanabon, Mings Chinese and Kinsana
Garden and two bars - Kipling’s Lounge Bar and Garden Tivaratee.
MICE facilities will include a conference centre, a ballroom and three
meeting rooms.
Pullman Yangon Centrepoint
Situated opposite Yangon’s iconic High Court
building and the famous Independence Monument Park, the newly
built Pullman Yangon Centrepoint (pictured) will be part of Centrepoint
Towers, one of the tallest commercial buildings in the city.
The
hotel features 300 guest rooms, an all-day-dining outlet, two
specialty restaurants, a destination sky bar and lobby lounge.
Meetings and events space include a ballroom and ten meeting
rooms.
Leisure facilities include a pool, fitness centre and a
spa.
Mandalay Hill Resort, MGallery by Sofitel
Debuting in 2020, the newly built Mandalay Hill
Resort, MGallery by Sofitel is situated near Mandalay’s most iconic
cultural monuments, the luxury boutique hotel will feature 150
guest rooms and villas, a restaurant and bar.
The resort will also feature an outdoor
pool and spa which will be shared with the neighbouring Mercure Mandalay Hill
Resort.
“LP Holding’s partnership with AccorHotels
combines the expertise of a global hospitality company with a
strong local market expertise,” says Lertsak Nopburanand, Director
of LP Holding Co., Ltd. “After the sanctions were lifted, Myanmar
became one of the most sought-after destinations in Southeast
Asia. These three hotels will give travelers additional hotel
choices with the growing tourism in the country particularly in
Mandalay, as the city continues to develop.”
See other recent
news regarding:
AccorHotels,
Myanmar,
Mandalay,
Yangon.