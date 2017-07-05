Hôtel de Crillon in Paris to Reopen 5 July 2017

After undergoing an extensive four-year restoration, the Hôtel de Crillon, one of the world’s most luxurious and storied hotels, will reopen its doors on 5 July 2017 as a Rosewood Hotel. Dating back to the 18th century, this historic treasure is located in the heart of Paris at 10 Place de la Concorde. During the hotel’s closure, master craftsmen, artisans and designers worked tirelessly to strike a deliberate and delicate balance between conservation and transformation, and today the hotel emerges as an elegant expression of the spirit of Paris and a celebration of the French art de vivre. “I am tremendously proud to welcome Hôtel de Crillon to the Rosewood family, and as our third property in Europe,” said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “Rosewood’s guiding philosophy is A Sense of Place and this hotel intrinsically reflects the heart and soul of Paris. It radiates fine French contemporary lifestyle, timeless yet with an edge, not only in its design, but in gastronomy, art and service. Today, we greet the creative and the bold who represent the forward-thinking France of today, and travellers from all around the world who are looking for unique experiences amidst an exquisite sense of place.” Hôtel de Crillon’s design has been reinterpreted through the collective work of leading architects, designers, artisans, and artists. History has been brought to life with a fresh and modern twist, while beloved and unique objects emblematic to the hotel’s history can still be found throughout the property, from the amethyst chandeliers to gold and crystal Baccarat decanters. This ambitious project required an unprecedented level of care and dedication. Owner representatives Ramzi Wakim and Laurent Dusonchet (Avangard Advisory), together with a handpicked project management team, orchestrated the renovation of Hôtel de Crillon. Architect Richard Martinet led the whole restoration and renovation of Hôtel de Crillon including the landmark façade and grand reception rooms on the second floor, which are classified heritage landmarks. Under the Artistic Director Aline Asmar d’Amman who insured the coherence of the whole design project, and drove and inspired the interior designers, the hotel’s interiors were created by four Paris-based designers: Tristan Auer, Chahan Minassian, Cyril Vergniol and Aline Asmar d’Amman (Culture in Architecture). The approach was to respect history, while simultaneously injecting a modern attitude and a touch of Parisian irreverence. Karl Lagerfeld, renowned designer and a great 18th century admirer, has decorated two suites on Place de la Concorde and together called "Les Grands Appartements", which convey his personal vision of French chic and modernity. Landscape architect Louis Benech, with his subtle hand, conceived Hôtel de Crillon’s whimsical courtyards. Rooms and Suites Hôtel de Crillon’s 78 rooms, 36 suites and 10 signature suites embody an expressly Parisian residential style that is equally warm and refined. The rooms and suites are elegantly decorated with bespoke furnishings, beautiful antiques and carefully chosen objets d’art. The hotel’s 10 signature suites are the crown jewels of Hôtel de Crillon, and figure among the very finest accommodation in Paris. The Louis XV boasts a private terrace that looks out onto Place de la Concorde with exceptional views of the Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais, while the Marie-Antoinette suite reflects a feminine spirit with pearl-gray décor and touches of rosy pink. A private indoor terrace affords views of the Cour d’Honneur, while a private balcony overlooks the Place de la Concorde. Nestled beneath the Crillon’s mansard roof, the Ateliers d’Artistes are three new cosy suites that pay tribute to the bohemian poets and painters who have lived the artist’s life in Paris. Gastronomy Precious as a jewel box, L’Ecrin is Hôtel de Crillon’s gastronomic restaurant. Each evening, a mere 22 guests are ushered into the intimate 18th century décor of the Salon des Citronniers to savour the unexpected, creative dishes of the young Chef Christopher Hache, whose previous restaurant at the hotel earned a Michelin star. During the hotel’s closure, Chef Christopher spent two years studying abroad and working in the kitchens of the world’s most notable chefs to explore new flavors, ingredients and techniques which are woven together with his French culinary savoir-faire at L’Ecrin to create a bold, surprising repertoire. A warm and convivial brasserie situated at the heart of the hotel, Brasserie d’Aumont presents an eclectic, quintessentially Parisian atmosphere complemented by revisited brasserie classics prepared by Chef Justin Schmitt. Set in one of Hôtel de Crillon’s most historic spaces, Jardin d’Hiver entices guests with a relaxing ambiance perfect for teatime, post-shopping champagne, or an indulgence in exquisite sweets imagined by Jérôme Chaucesse, Executive Pastry Chef. Chaucesse holds the esteemed title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France, the premier distinction for skill and creativity in the sweet art of pastry-making. The 60-seat Bar Les Ambassadeurs (pictured above) is a stunning endroit to to see and be seen in Paris. A festive vibe animates the heritage setting (the ceiling is a registered landmark) thanks to live music nightly, meticulously crafted cocktails, and an exclusive carte of prestigious champagnes. A striking yet intimate venue, La Cave holds Hôtel de Crillon’s impressive collection of fine and rare wines, including labels from the beginning of the 20th century. Connoisseurs can gather in this secluded, subterranean space for special food-and-wine pairing dinners upon request. MICE The Salon Marie-Antoinette, Salon des Batailles and Salon des Aigles, are listed heritage landmarks, retaining the 18th century spirit of luxury and refinement. The salons’ ceilings, which date from 1775-1776, soar over six meters high and the spaces can be connected to accommodate events and meetings of varied sizes. Wellness and Grooming The newly created swimming pool area is an elegant, aquatic salon, featuring a mural work by noted ceramist Peter Lane. Other recreational facilities include a Fitness Studio and Sense, A Rosewood Spa. Women can make an appointment at the Hair Salon by David Lucas. A star among the coiffeurs of Paris, Lucas oversees Hôtel de Crillon’s full-service hair salon. The hotel has also partnered with the finest artisans to offer premium men’s grooming services in a chic and eclectic setting at Hôtel de Crillon. At Barber by La Barbière de Paris, beard trimming and hairstyling are overseen by Sarah Daniel Hamizi, a classically trained barber who regularly tops the lists of the city’s best, while Shoecare by Devoirdecourt specializes in traditional French shoe-shining and the restoration of fine footwear. “Hôtel de Crillon has always been known for its hosts who nurture warm and genuine relationships with guests, suppliers and each other,” said Marc Raffray, managing director of Hôtel de Crillon. “This is what allows all our associates to offer the best of French hospitality, the best lifestyle from a country where it has been cultivated and maintained for centuries.” Hôtel de Crillon’s 2017 re-opening is the newest chapter in its legendary history. Commissioned by King Louis XV in 1758 and built by Ange-Jacques Gabriel, the greatest architect of his time, Hôtel de Crillon would later come to be the personal residence of the family of the Count of Crillon before becoming a palace hotel in 1909. Hôtel de Crillon belongs to an architectural style that is among the finest examples of the French Neoclassical genre. With its magnificent Corinthian colonnade and sculptures by Coustou, the hotel’s façade is a registered historic landmark. Over a span of more than 250 years, Hôtel de Crillon has watched history play out within its walls and on the Place de la Concorde just beyond its doors. The spirit of Marie-Antoinette still inhabits the hotel, where she once took music lessons in the salon that bears her name. The Salon des Aigles has witnessed both the 1778 signing of the first French-American treaty to recognize the Declaration of Independence and the 1919 signing of the Covenant of the League of Nations. With its prestigious address and reputation for exquisite hospitality à la française, Hôtel de Crillon has attracted royalty, heads of state and celebrities over the course of its storied history. Artists in particular have chosen the hotel as their home away from home during their travels to Paris: Isadora Duncan, Igor Stravinsky, Diaghilev, Peggy Guggenheim, Charlie Chaplin, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Andy Warhol, Leonard Bernstein, Madonna…each has inscribed their name in the hotel's guest book.