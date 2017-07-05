Hôtel de Crillon in Paris to Reopen 5 July 2017

|
After undergoing an extensive four-year
restoration, the Hôtel de Crillon, one of the world’s most
luxurious and storied hotels, will reopen its doors on 5 July 2017 as a
Rosewood Hotel.
Dating back to the 18th century, this historic
treasure is located in the heart of Paris at 10 Place de la
Concorde. During the hotel’s closure, master craftsmen, artisans
and designers worked tirelessly to strike a deliberate and
delicate balance between conservation and transformation, and
today the hotel emerges as an elegant expression of the spirit of
Paris and a celebration of the French art de vivre.
“I am tremendously proud to welcome Hôtel de
Crillon to the Rosewood family, and as our third property in
Europe,” said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels &
Resorts. “Rosewood’s guiding philosophy is A Sense of Place and
this hotel intrinsically reflects the heart and soul of Paris. It
radiates fine French contemporary lifestyle, timeless yet with an
edge, not only in its design, but in gastronomy, art and service.
Today, we greet the creative and the bold who represent the
forward-thinking France of today, and travellers from all around
the world who are looking for unique experiences amidst an
exquisite sense of place.”
Hôtel de
Crillon’s design has been reinterpreted through the collective
work of leading architects, designers, artisans, and artists.
History has been brought to life with a fresh and modern twist,
while beloved and unique objects emblematic to the hotel’s history can still be found throughout the property, from the amethyst
chandeliers to gold and crystal Baccarat decanters.
This ambitious project required an unprecedented level of care
and dedication. Owner representatives Ramzi Wakim and Laurent
Dusonchet (Avangard Advisory), together with a handpicked project
management team, orchestrated the renovation of Hôtel de Crillon.
Architect Richard Martinet led the whole restoration
and renovation of Hôtel de Crillon including the landmark façade
and grand reception rooms on the second floor, which are
classified heritage landmarks.
Under the Artistic
Director Aline Asmar d’Amman who insured the coherence of the
whole design project, and drove and inspired the interior
designers, the hotel’s interiors were created by four Paris-based
designers: Tristan Auer, Chahan Minassian, Cyril Vergniol and
Aline Asmar d’Amman (Culture in Architecture). The approach was to
respect history, while simultaneously injecting a modern attitude
and a touch of Parisian irreverence.
Karl
Lagerfeld, renowned designer and a great 18th century admirer, has
decorated two suites on Place de la Concorde and
together called "Les Grands Appartements", which convey his
personal vision of French chic and modernity.
Landscape architect Louis Benech, with his subtle hand, conceived
Hôtel de Crillon’s whimsical courtyards.
Rooms and Suites
Hôtel de
Crillon’s 78 rooms, 36 suites and 10 signature suites embody an
expressly Parisian residential style that is equally warm and
refined.
The rooms and suites are elegantly decorated with bespoke
furnishings, beautiful antiques and carefully chosen objets d’art.
The hotel’s 10 signature suites are the crown
jewels of Hôtel de Crillon, and figure among the very finest
accommodation in Paris.
The Louis XV boasts a private
terrace that looks out onto Place de la Concorde with exceptional
views of the Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais, while the
Marie-Antoinette suite reflects a feminine spirit with pearl-gray
décor and touches of rosy pink. A private indoor terrace affords
views of the Cour d’Honneur, while a private balcony overlooks the Place
de la Concorde.
Nestled beneath the Crillon’s mansard roof, the
Ateliers d’Artistes are three new cosy suites that pay tribute to
the bohemian poets and painters who have lived the artist’s life
in Paris.
Gastronomy
Precious as a jewel box, L’Ecrin is Hôtel
de Crillon’s gastronomic restaurant. Each evening, a mere 22
guests are ushered into the intimate 18th century décor of the
Salon des Citronniers to savour the unexpected, creative dishes of
the young Chef Christopher Hache, whose previous restaurant at the
hotel earned a Michelin star.
During the hotel’s closure, Chef
Christopher spent two years studying abroad and working in the
kitchens of the world’s most notable chefs to explore new flavors,
ingredients and techniques which are woven together with his
French culinary savoir-faire at L’Ecrin to create a bold,
surprising repertoire.
A warm and convivial
brasserie situated at the heart of the hotel, Brasserie d’Aumont
presents an eclectic, quintessentially Parisian atmosphere
complemented by revisited brasserie classics prepared by Chef
Justin Schmitt.
Set in one of Hôtel de Crillon’s most historic spaces,
Jardin d’Hiver entices guests with a relaxing ambiance perfect for
teatime, post-shopping champagne, or an indulgence in exquisite
sweets imagined by Jérôme Chaucesse, Executive Pastry Chef.
Chaucesse holds the esteemed title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France,
the premier distinction for skill and creativity in the sweet art
of pastry-making.
The 60-seat Bar Les Ambassadeurs (pictured
above)
is a stunning endroit to to see and be seen in Paris. A festive vibe
animates the heritage setting (the ceiling is a registered
landmark) thanks to live music nightly, meticulously crafted
cocktails, and an exclusive carte of prestigious champagnes.
A striking yet intimate venue, La Cave holds Hôtel de
Crillon’s impressive collection of fine and rare wines, including
labels from the beginning of the 20th century. Connoisseurs can
gather in this secluded, subterranean space for special
food-and-wine pairing dinners upon request.
MICE
The Salon
Marie-Antoinette, Salon des Batailles and Salon des Aigles, are
listed heritage landmarks, retaining the 18th century spirit of
luxury and refinement. The salons’ ceilings, which date from
1775-1776, soar over six meters high and the spaces can be connected to accommodate events and meetings of varied sizes.
Wellness and Grooming
The newly created swimming pool
area is an elegant, aquatic salon, featuring a mural work by noted
ceramist Peter Lane. Other recreational facilities include a
Fitness Studio and Sense, A Rosewood Spa.
Women can make an appointment
at the Hair Salon by David Lucas. A star among the coiffeurs of
Paris, Lucas oversees Hôtel de Crillon’s full-service hair salon.
The hotel has also partnered with the finest artisans to offer
premium men’s grooming services in a chic and eclectic setting at Hôtel de Crillon. At Barber by La Barbière de Paris, beard
trimming and hairstyling are overseen by Sarah Daniel Hamizi, a
classically trained barber who regularly tops the lists of the
city’s best, while Shoecare by Devoirdecourt specializes in
traditional French shoe-shining and the restoration of fine
footwear.
“Hôtel de Crillon has always been known for its hosts who
nurture warm and genuine relationships with guests, suppliers and
each other,” said Marc Raffray, managing director of Hôtel de
Crillon. “This is what allows all our associates to offer the best
of French hospitality, the best lifestyle from a country where it
has been cultivated and maintained for centuries.”
Hôtel de Crillon’s 2017 re-opening is the newest chapter in its
legendary history. Commissioned by King Louis XV in 1758 and built
by Ange-Jacques Gabriel, the greatest architect of his time, Hôtel
de Crillon would later come to be the personal residence of the
family of the Count of Crillon before becoming a palace hotel in
1909. Hôtel de Crillon belongs to an architectural style that is
among the finest examples of the French Neoclassical genre. With
its magnificent Corinthian colonnade and sculptures by Coustou,
the hotel’s façade is a registered historic landmark.
Over a span of more than 250 years, Hôtel de Crillon has
watched history play out within its walls and on the Place de la
Concorde just beyond its doors. The spirit of Marie-Antoinette
still inhabits the hotel, where she once took music lessons in the
salon that bears her name. The Salon des Aigles has witnessed both
the 1778 signing of the first French-American treaty to recognize
the Declaration of Independence and the 1919 signing of the
Covenant of the League of Nations.
With its
prestigious address and reputation for exquisite hospitality à la
française, Hôtel de Crillon has attracted royalty, heads of state
and celebrities over the course of its storied history. Artists in
particular have chosen the hotel as their home away from home
during their travels to Paris: Isadora Duncan, Igor Stravinsky,
Diaghilev, Peggy Guggenheim, Charlie Chaplin, Sir Arthur Conan
Doyle, Andy Warhol, Leonard Bernstein, Madonna…each has inscribed
their name in the hotel’s guest book.
