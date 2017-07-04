Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon Opens in Little India

|
Hilton has expanded its Garden Inn brand of
hotels to Singapore with the opening of the 328-room Hilton Garden
Inn Singapore Serangoon in Little India.
The Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon is a
400-metre walk from the centrally-located Little India MRT
station, providing guests easy access to key areas like Orchard
Road and Marina Bay.
Hilton Garden Inn
Singapore Serangoon features the innovative Digital check-in and
Digital Key which allows guests, via the , to select their room
and access their room using the app.
Guests can dine at The Garden Grille which
offers cooked-to-order breakfast and evening room service. The
Pavilion Pantry is open 24 hours and features a full selection of
snacks, treats, beverages, and ready-to-cook meals.
The hotel also
offers complimentary Wi-Fi offered throughout the premises, a
state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as outdoor pool
overlooking the city.
"As a testament to our commitment to sustaining
Hilton's growth through Asia Pacific, we are proud to open our
first Hilton Garden Inn in Singapore, a prominent gateway city in
South East Asia," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden
Inn. "Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon is located in
Singapore's Little India district, one of the most vibrant and
well-connected areas of the iconic Garden City. With the brand's
globally recognized service-driven culture, bolstered by its high
standards of comfort, safety, cleanliness and flexibility, we are
confident in our ability to provide guests with exceptional
experiences each and every time they stay with us."
Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon is located at 3 Belilios
Road, Singapore, 219924
