Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon Opens in Little India

Hilton has expanded its Garden Inn brand of hotels to Singapore with the opening of the 328-room Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon in Little India.

The Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon is a 400-metre walk from the centrally-located Little India MRT station, providing guests easy access to key areas like Orchard Road and Marina Bay.

Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon features the innovative Digital check-in and Digital Key which allows guests, via the , to select their room and access their room using the app.

Guests can dine at The Garden Grille which offers cooked-to-order breakfast and evening room service. The Pavilion Pantry is open 24 hours and features a full selection of snacks, treats, beverages, and ready-to-cook meals.

The hotel also offers complimentary Wi-Fi offered throughout the premises, a state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as outdoor pool overlooking the city.

"As a testament to our commitment to sustaining Hilton's growth through Asia Pacific, we are proud to open our first Hilton Garden Inn in Singapore, a prominent gateway city in South East Asia," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. "Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon is located in Singapore's Little India district, one of the most vibrant and well-connected areas of the iconic Garden City. With the brand's globally recognized service-driven culture, bolstered by its high standards of comfort, safety, cleanliness and flexibility, we are confident in our ability to provide guests with exceptional experiences each and every time they stay with us."

Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon is located at 3 Belilios Road, Singapore, 219924



See other recent news regarding: Hilton, Garden Inn, Singapore.