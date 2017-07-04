FlyFit to Open Wellness and Fitness Studio at London Heathrow

|
Heathrow has partnered FlyFit to open a wellness
and fitness studio.
The studio, which is scheduled to open this
autumn, will offer passengers both instructor-led and interactive
strength, restorative yoga, and cardio classes.
The new
space will be located after security in departures at Heathrow
Airport’s Terminal 2: The Queens Terminal, accessible through a
lift down to its private facilities.
The FlyFit team will provide
rental workout clothing, shower facilities and healthy food
options to help travelers to stay well wherever their journey
takes them.
The idea was developed by Brian Chappon and
Lauren Perkins, two long-time road warriors and fitness
enthusiasts, who both experienced the challenges of maintaining
mental and physical health first-hand while travelling.
“As
a long time instructor, coach, triathlete and entrepreneur, I saw
my performance and energy levels suffer as I racked up frequent
flyer miles,” said CMO and founder, Lauren Perkins. “I knew others faced these same challenges. FlyFit was
born out of our shared passion to improve health and well-being on
the road for ourselves and others. We are creating a space for
fitness and community that has previously been lacking in
airports.”
Terminal 2: The Queen’s Terminal sees over 16 million
passengers fly through each year on 25 airlines including Star
Alliance.
Chris Annetts, Heathrow’s Retail and Service Proposition
Director said, “We are delighted to be the first airport in the
world to provide a calming, convenient exercise space for
improving passenger’s health and well-being. The new premium
service from FlyFit brings personalized exercise choices into our
customer’s journey, leaving them refreshed and ready for their
onward travel.”
