FlyFit to Open Wellness and Fitness Studio at London Heathrow

Heathrow has partnered FlyFit to open a wellness and fitness studio.

The studio, which is scheduled to open this autumn, will offer passengers both instructor-led and interactive strength, restorative yoga, and cardio classes.

The new space will be located after security in departures at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2: The Queens Terminal, accessible through a lift down to its private facilities.

The FlyFit team will provide rental workout clothing, shower facilities and healthy food options to help travelers to stay well wherever their journey takes them.

The idea was developed by Brian Chappon and Lauren Perkins, two long-time road warriors and fitness enthusiasts, who both experienced the challenges of maintaining mental and physical health first-hand while travelling.

“As a long time instructor, coach, triathlete and entrepreneur, I saw my performance and energy levels suffer as I racked up frequent flyer miles,” said CMO and founder, Lauren Perkins. “I knew others faced these same challenges. FlyFit was born out of our shared passion to improve health and well-being on the road for ourselves and others. We are creating a space for fitness and community that has previously been lacking in airports.”

Terminal 2: The Queen’s Terminal sees over 16 million passengers fly through each year on 25 airlines including Star Alliance.

Chris Annetts, Heathrow’s Retail and Service Proposition Director said, “We are delighted to be the first airport in the world to provide a calming, convenient exercise space for improving passenger’s health and well-being. The new premium service from FlyFit brings personalized exercise choices into our customer’s journey, leaving them refreshed and ready for their onward travel.”



