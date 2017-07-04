Four Seasons Hotel Macau Renovates Guest Rooms

Guests of the Four Seasons Hotel Macau can now enjoy heightened levels of comfort, luxury and style thanks to the refreshed interiors by LTW Designworks.

Debuted in August 2008, Four Seasons Hotel Macau started the guest room renovation project last year.

Starting from 46 square metres (495 square feet) in size, all rooms and suites offer generous proportions, large marble bathrooms, 55-inch LED TVs and coffee-making facilities. Each space features the coveted Four Seasons sleep experience, underpinned by the brand’s understanding that a great night’s sleep leads to vitality and wellness. The company has spent the last 50 years in partnership with experts and in consultation with guests to perfect its mattresses. Now, with Simmons Bedding Company, guests are invited to experience the latest innovation in comfort with an all-new mattress and topper collection designed exclusively for Four Seasons.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of LTW’s inspiring design concept applied to all the guest rooms and suites of the hotel,” said Kris Kaminsky, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Macau. “The renewed rooms, including the world renowned signature Four Seasons Bed, reflect our commitment to ultimate comfort and convenience – and we look forward to welcoming guests to our hotel, truly an oasis amid the hustle and bustle on the Cotai Strip.”

See other recent news regarding: Four Seasons, Macau.