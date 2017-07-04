Four Seasons Hotel Macau Renovates Guest Rooms

|
Guests of the Four Seasons Hotel Macau can now
enjoy heightened levels of comfort, luxury and style thanks to the
refreshed interiors by LTW Designworks.
Debuted in August 2008, Four Seasons Hotel
Macau started the guest room renovation project last year.
Starting from 46 square metres (495 square feet) in
size, all rooms and suites offer generous proportions, large
marble bathrooms, 55-inch LED TVs and coffee-making facilities.
Each space features the coveted Four Seasons sleep
experience, underpinned by the brand’s understanding that a great
night’s sleep leads to vitality and wellness. The company has
spent the last 50 years in partnership with experts and in
consultation with guests to perfect its mattresses. Now, with
Simmons Bedding Company, guests are invited to experience the
latest innovation in comfort with an all-new mattress and topper
collection designed exclusively for Four Seasons.
“We are thrilled with the outcome of LTW’s inspiring design
concept applied to all the guest rooms and suites of the hotel,”
said Kris Kaminsky, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Macau.
“The renewed rooms, including the world renowned signature Four Seasons Bed, reflect our commitment to ultimate comfort and
convenience – and we look forward to welcoming guests to our
hotel, truly an oasis amid the hustle and bustle on the Cotai
Strip.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Four Seasons,
Macau.