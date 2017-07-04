Emirates Launches Daily Flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia

|
Emirates has launched daily flights between
Dubai and Phnom Penh (PHN) in Cambodia, via Yangon in Myanmar
(Burma).
This new service, operated with a Boeing 777
aircraft, broadens the airline’s network in Southeast Asia to 13
cities in eight countries. It also marks the first time since 2014
that Phnom Penh and Yangon were connected by a direct air link,
serving increasing demand for travel between the two
fast-developing cities.
Flights to
Phnom Penh will depart daily from Dubai International Airport
(DXB) at 09:15 to arrive in Yangon at 17:25. It
will then depart Yangon at 18:55 before arriving at Phnom Penh
International Airport (PNH) at 21:25. The departure time of
flight EK388 from Dubai seamlessly connects with a number of
European services such as Paris, London, and Frankfurt. On the
return segment, flight EK389 will depart Phnom Penh at 23:10,
and will arrive in Yangon at 00:40. It will then set off for
Dubai at 02:10 arriving at 05:40.
Passengers who travel on Emirates’ Boeing 777
aircraft will be able to enjoy the airline’s inflight
entertainment system with up to 2,500 channels of the latest
movies, TV shows and music from around the world and specially
created gourmet cuisine served by Emirates’ multi-lingual cabin
crew. As with all Emirates flights, passengers travelling on the
Phnom Penh service will be able to take advantage of the generous
Emirates baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy Class and 40kg
in Business Class.
Phnom Penh, the first destination within
Cambodia to be served by Emirates, is one of the fastest growing
economies in Southeast Asia. As the country’s largest city and the
most important commercial centre, Phnom Penh contributes largely
to the country’s economic growth. Gateway to the world famous
Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia offers visitors a rare glimpse
of ancient Asia, and has witnessed a significant increase in
foreign tourist arrivals.
