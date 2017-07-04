TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 4 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Emirates Launches Daily Flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Emirates has launched daily flights between Dubai and Phnom Penh (PHN) in Cambodia, via Yangon in Myanmar (Burma).

This new service, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, broadens the airline’s network in Southeast Asia to 13 cities in eight countries. It also marks the first time since 2014 that Phnom Penh and Yangon were connected by a direct air link, serving increasing demand for travel between the two fast-developing cities.

Flights to Phnom Penh will depart daily from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 09:15 to arrive in Yangon at 17:25. It will then depart Yangon at 18:55 before arriving at Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) at 21:25. The departure time of flight EK388 from Dubai seamlessly connects with a number of European services such as Paris, London, and Frankfurt. On the return segment, flight EK389 will depart Phnom Penh at 23:10, and will arrive in Yangon at 00:40. It will then set off for Dubai at 02:10 arriving at 05:40.

The VIP delegation on Emirates’ inaugural flight to Phnom Penh was led by Badr Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President-Commercial Operations (Far East). The VIPs included (from left to right): Mohamed Al Kamali, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Exports; Ravishankar Mirle, Emirates Vice President Cargo Commercial (Far East and Australasia); Mohammed Al Rais, Managing Director, Al Rais Travel; Badr Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations Far East and Australasia; Mohamed Mahgoub, Administration Director, Dubai Chamber; Brigadier Talal Ahmed AlShangeti, General Director of Airport Passport Sector; Salem Obaidalla, Emirates Senior Vice President Aeropolitical and Industry Affairs

Passengers who travel on Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft will be able to enjoy the airline’s inflight entertainment system with up to 2,500 channels of the latest movies, TV shows and music from around the world and specially created gourmet cuisine served by Emirates’ multi-lingual cabin crew. As with all Emirates flights, passengers travelling on the Phnom Penh service will be able to take advantage of the generous Emirates baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy Class and 40kg in Business Class. 

Phnom Penh, the first destination within Cambodia to be served by Emirates, is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. As the country’s largest city and the most important commercial centre, Phnom Penh contributes largely to the country’s economic growth. Gateway to the world famous Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia offers visitors a rare glimpse of ancient Asia, and has witnessed a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals.

See other recent news regarding: Emirates, Cambodia, Phnom Penh.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com