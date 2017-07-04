Emirates Launches Daily Flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Emirates has launched daily flights between Dubai and Phnom Penh (PHN) in Cambodia, via Yangon in Myanmar (Burma). This new service, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, broadens the airline’s network in Southeast Asia to 13 cities in eight countries. It also marks the first time since 2014 that Phnom Penh and Yangon were connected by a direct air link, serving increasing demand for travel between the two fast-developing cities. Flights to Phnom Penh will depart daily from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 09:15 to arrive in Yangon at 17:25. It will then depart Yangon at 18:55 before arriving at Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) at 21:25. The departure time of flight EK388 from Dubai seamlessly connects with a number of European services such as Paris, London, and Frankfurt. On the return segment, flight EK389 will depart Phnom Penh at 23:10, and will arrive in Yangon at 00:40. It will then set off for Dubai at 02:10 arriving at 05:40. Passengers who travel on Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft will be able to enjoy the airline’s inflight entertainment system with up to 2,500 channels of the latest movies, TV shows and music from around the world and specially created gourmet cuisine served by Emirates’ multi-lingual cabin crew. As with all Emirates flights, passengers travelling on the Phnom Penh service will be able to take advantage of the generous Emirates baggage allowance of up to 35kg in Economy Class and 40kg in Business Class. Phnom Penh, the first destination within Cambodia to be served by Emirates, is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. As the country’s largest city and the most important commercial centre, Phnom Penh contributes largely to the country’s economic growth. Gateway to the world famous Angkor Wat temple complex, Cambodia offers visitors a rare glimpse of ancient Asia, and has witnessed a significant increase in foreign tourist arrivals. See other recent news regarding: Emirates, Cambodia, Phnom Penh.