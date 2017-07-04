Smiths Detection’s IONScan 600 Receives TSA Certification

Smiths Detection’s IONScan 600 has passed certification testing for the explosives trace detection system by Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Certification testing is the first of three phases in TSA’s overall qualification process and is necessary in order to be placed on TSA’s Qualified Products List (QPL) for explosives trace detection equipment.

The certification testing represents a milestone for the new model of the Smiths trace detector, which also meets The European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) standard for passenger and cargo screening and Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) standard for aviation screening.

The IONScan 600 is a next generation, explosives trace detector used to detect and identify the presence of threats invisible to the naked eye. It is used to test surfaces of hands, luggage, packages, clothing, and cargo for explosives.

Neil Sandhoff, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Smiths Detection Inc., said, “Regulators need to continuously respond to address emerging threats and work with industry to stay ahead of terrorism. TSA laboratory certification, along with meeting other international regulatory standards for passenger and cargo screening, shows Smiths Detection’s continued investment to help protect the traveling public. With this certification IONScan 600 is ideally suited for installation at all major airports outside the United States helping them meet the most stringent explosive detection requirements.”

Lab certification of detection performance ensures the system meets detection related requirements for systems, which is a prerequisite for deployment at US airports.



