Smiths Detection’s IONScan 600 Receives TSA Certification

Smiths Detection’s IONScan 600 has passed
certification testing for the explosives trace detection system by
Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Certification
testing is the first of three phases in TSA’s overall
qualification process and is necessary in order to be placed on
TSA’s Qualified Products List (QPL) for explosives trace detection
equipment.
The certification testing represents a milestone for
the new model of the Smiths trace detector, which also meets The
European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) standard for passenger
and cargo screening and Civil Aviation Administration of China
(CAAC) standard for aviation screening.
The IONScan 600 is
a next generation, explosives trace detector used to detect and
identify the presence of threats invisible to the naked eye. It is
used to test surfaces of hands, luggage, packages, clothing, and
cargo for explosives.
Neil Sandhoff, Vice President of Sales and
Business Development at Smiths Detection Inc., said, “Regulators need
to continuously respond to address emerging threats and work with
industry to stay ahead of terrorism. TSA laboratory certification,
along with meeting other international regulatory standards for
passenger and cargo screening, shows Smiths Detection’s continued investment to help protect the traveling public. With this
certification IONScan 600 is ideally suited for installation at
all major airports outside the United States helping them
meet the most stringent explosive detection requirements.”
Lab certification of detection performance ensures the system
meets detection related requirements for systems, which is a
prerequisite for deployment at US airports.
