Airbus Helicopters Takes H215 on Demo Tour of China

|
The heavy twin H215 helicopter, a member of the
world-renowned Super Puma family, is demonstrating its
multi-mission capabilities for firefighting, power line missions,
law enforcement, and passenger transportation as well as its
excellent performance in high and hot conditions during its debut
demo tour of China.
Kicking off the two-week long tour with demo
flights in Zhuhai, the H215 will then ferry flight to both
Shenzhen and Lijiang. The H215 will cover more than 2,000 km
across China.
“It is a pleasure for us to welcome the H215 for
the first time in China, as we foresee a very strong future for
this helicopter in the Chinese market,” said Marie Agnes Vève,
General Manager of Airbus Helicopters China. “The H215 is
perfectly suited to meet China’s growing demand for heavy
helicopters as it prepares to build up its forest aerial
surveillance and firefighting capabilities.”
Customers will be invited on-board the
helicopter and the H215
will also showcase its superior firefighting capabilities,
performing a series of flight demonstrations using a Bambi Bucket
to extinguish fires.
Standard features of the H215 include proven Makila 1A1
engines, a glass cockpit avionics
system and the renowned 4-axis autopilot from Airbus Helicopters’
advanced H225 – providing flight envelope protection and automatic hover stability in even the harshest
operating conditions.
“The H215 will easily complement the
current fleet of nearly 40 Super Puma aircraft already performing
a wide range of missions in China, from oil & gas operations to
aerial work to VIP transportation,” said Vincent Dufour, VP
Commercial Airbus Helicopters China. “This highly robust and
versatile rotorcraft provides excellent performance and will be a
real asset for the country as the demand for helicopters to
protect its citizens and natural landscapes continues to
increase.”
For the
first time in 2016, China became Airbus Helicopters’ largest civil
market in terms of annual bookings. The company has seen steady
growth in the region and is poised for the trend to continue -
Airbus Helicopters broke ground last month on its H135 Final
Assembly Line (FAL) in Qingdao, becoming the first Western
helicopter manufacturer to establish a FAL in the country.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
H125,
China,
Helicopters.