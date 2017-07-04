TravelNewsAsia.com
Airbus Helicopters Takes H215 on Demo Tour of China

The heavy twin H215 helicopter, a member of the world-renowned Super Puma family, is demonstrating its multi-mission capabilities for firefighting, power line missions, law enforcement, and passenger transportation as well as its excellent performance in high and hot conditions during its debut demo tour of China.

Kicking off the two-week long tour with demo flights in Zhuhai, the H215 will then ferry flight to both Shenzhen and Lijiang. The H215 will cover more than 2,000 km across China.

“It is a pleasure for us to welcome the H215 for the first time in China, as we foresee a very strong future for this helicopter in the Chinese market,” said Marie Agnes Vève, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters China. “The H215 is perfectly suited to meet China’s growing demand for heavy helicopters as it prepares to build up its forest aerial surveillance and firefighting capabilities.”

Airbus H215

Customers will be invited on-board the helicopter and the H215 will also showcase its superior firefighting capabilities, performing a series of flight demonstrations using a Bambi Bucket to extinguish fires.

 Standard features of the H215 include proven Makila 1A1 engines, a glass cockpit avionics system and the renowned 4-axis autopilot from Airbus Helicopters’ advanced H225 – providing flight envelope protection and automatic hover stability in even the harshest operating conditions.

“The H215 will easily complement the current fleet of nearly 40 Super Puma aircraft already performing a wide range of missions in China, from oil & gas operations to aerial work to VIP transportation,” said Vincent Dufour, VP Commercial Airbus Helicopters China. “This highly robust and versatile rotorcraft provides excellent performance and will be a real asset for the country as the demand for helicopters to protect its citizens and natural landscapes continues to increase.”

For the first time in 2016, China became Airbus Helicopters’ largest civil market in terms of annual bookings. The company has seen steady growth in the region and is poised for the trend to continue - Airbus Helicopters broke ground last month on its H135 Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Qingdao, becoming the first Western helicopter manufacturer to establish a FAL in the country.

