ANA to Increase Los Angeles Flights

ANA will increase the number of flights between Tokyo (Narita) and Los Angeles from Sunday, 29 October 2017.

Currently, ANA operates one flight per day between Tokyo (Haneda) and Los Angeles, and one flight per day between Tokyo (Narita) and Los Angeles.

This flight schedule enables ANA to take advantage of the respective characteristics of each airport in accordance with the dual hub model for the Tokyo Metropolitan Area, expanding the respective networks served by Haneda Airport, which principally functions as a transit hub linking international and domestic flights, and Narita Airport, which functions as an international transit hub, linking passengers on flights between the Asian countries and North America via Japan.

From Sunday, 29 October 2017, the number of daily flights between Tokyo (Narita) and Los Angeles will increase to two, responding to the strong demand for travel between the U.S. and Japan as well as between the U.S. and Asian countries.

