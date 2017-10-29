ANA to Increase Los Angeles Flights

|
ANA will increase the number of flights between
Tokyo (Narita) and Los Angeles from Sunday, 29 October 2017.
Currently, ANA operates one flight per day
between Tokyo (Haneda) and Los Angeles, and one flight per day
between Tokyo (Narita) and Los Angeles.
This flight schedule enables ANA to take
advantage of the respective characteristics of each airport in
accordance with the dual hub model for the Tokyo Metropolitan
Area, expanding the respective networks served by Haneda Airport,
which principally functions as a transit hub linking international
and domestic flights, and Narita Airport, which functions as an
international transit hub, linking passengers on flights between
the Asian countries and North America via Japan.
From Sunday, 29 October 2017, the number of
daily flights between Tokyo (Narita) and Los Angeles will increase
to two, responding to the strong demand for travel between the
U.S. and Japan as well as between the U.S. and Asian countries.
See other recent
news regarding:
ANA,
Japan,
Tokyo,
Los Angeles.