Scoot Renews Distribution Agreement with Amadeus

|
Scoot has renewed its distribution agreement
with Amadeus, ensuring that the airline’s fares
and inventory continue to be available to Amadeus’ global network
of travel agencies.
Tigerair, which is expected to come under the
Scoot brand this year, joins Scoot in making its content
available through Amadeus under a new agreement.
Trevor Spinks, Head of Sales and
Distribution, Scoot said, “We have a great range of products and
services for the corporate travel segment, and capturing a wider
share of this market is important. The travel agency channel is an
effective way to reach business travellers, and the agreement with
Amadeus is essential for our business. Over the years, our
partnership has helped extend our brand reach through an
unrivalled global network of travel agencies, and we look forward
to more success.”
More and more
low-cost carriers (LCCs) are looking to expand their presence with
international travellers and better target the corporate traveller
segment, and it is easy to see why. By 2020, Asia Pacific is
forecast to receive over 657 million international visitors, and
the region is the world’s biggest and fastest growing market for
business travel, traditionally a more lucrative segment for
airlines than leisure travellers.
More than 90 LCC
and Hybrid carriers work with Amadeus, and 80% of total global LCC
and Hybrid seats are available in the system today. Amadeus saw
bookings of this segment in 2016 grow 15% over the previous year.
Hazem Hussein, Executive Vice President,
Airline Group, Amadeus Asia Pacific, Russia, Turkey and CIS, said,
“We believe the travel agency channel plays an important role in
an LCC’s distribution strategy, and our partnership with Scoot and
Tigerair reaffirms that. We’re thrilled these airlines have
renewed their confidence in us to deliver the reach they want to
the customer segments they wish to target, and we look forward to
supporting their growth. For Amadeus-connected travel agents,
these agreements further our commitment to delivering the best
range of options to cater to the needs of their travellers. The
appetite for budget travel keeps growing, and we’re making sure
travel agents are well-equipped to serve it.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Scoot,
Distribution,
Technology,
Amadeus.