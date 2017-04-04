TravelNewsAsia.com
Scoot Renews Distribution Agreement with Amadeus

Scoot has renewed its distribution agreement with Amadeus, ensuring that the airline’s fares and inventory continue to be available to Amadeus’ global network of travel agencies.

 Tigerair, which is expected to come under the Scoot brand this year, joins Scoot in making its content available through Amadeus under a new agreement.

Trevor Spinks, Head of Sales and Distribution, Scoot said, “We have a great range of products and services for the corporate travel segment, and capturing a wider share of this market is important. The travel agency channel is an effective way to reach business  travellers, and the agreement with Amadeus is essential for our business. Over the years, our partnership has helped extend our brand reach through an unrivalled global network of travel agencies, and we look forward to more success.”

More and more low-cost carriers (LCCs) are looking to expand their presence with international travellers and better target the corporate traveller segment, and it is easy to see why. By 2020, Asia Pacific is forecast to receive over 657 million international visitors, and the region is the world’s biggest and fastest growing market for business travel, traditionally a more lucrative segment for airlines than leisure travellers.

Scoot Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand

More than 90 LCC and Hybrid carriers work with Amadeus, and 80% of total global LCC and Hybrid seats are available in the system today. Amadeus saw bookings of this segment in 2016 grow 15% over the previous year.

Hazem Hussein, Executive Vice President, Airline Group, Amadeus Asia Pacific, Russia, Turkey and CIS, said, “We believe the travel agency channel plays an important role in an LCC’s distribution strategy, and our partnership with Scoot and Tigerair reaffirms that. We’re thrilled these airlines have renewed their confidence in us to deliver the reach they want to the customer segments they wish to target, and we look forward to supporting their growth. For Amadeus-connected travel agents, these agreements further our commitment to delivering the best range of options to cater to the needs of their travellers. The appetite for budget travel keeps growing, and we’re making sure travel agents are well-equipped to serve it.” 

