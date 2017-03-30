US$2.2 Billion Boeing Contract Funds P-8 Aircraft for Australia, U.K. and U.S.

|
Boeing, the U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force
and United Kingdom Royal Air Force are modernizing
global maritime patrol capabilities through a US$2.2 billion
contract awarded 30 March 2017 for at least 17 P-8A Poseidon aircraft.
The agreement also includes options for 32 additional
aircraft, as well as money for long-lead parts for future orders.
After exercising all options, the total
contract value will be $6.8 billion.
“The P-8A is a
textbook example of Boeing’s commercial derivative expertise,”
said Jamie Burgess, vice president of Boeing Military Aircraft’s
Mobility, Surveillance & Engagement division and the P-8 program
manager. “Every day our customers get to fly incredible aircraft
that perform exceptionally well and are built by the best of
Boeing.”
The Navy will receive 11 aircraft, while Australia
will expand its P-8A fleet with four more. The U.K.’s first two
P-8A jets are part of the agreement, with first delivery set for
2019.
Boeing so far has delivered 53 Poseidons to the Navy
and two to the Royal Australian Air Force.
Based on
Boeing’s Next-Generation 737-800 commercial airplane, the P-8A
offers advanced anti-submarine, anti-surface
warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance
capabilities.
The U.S. Navy has deployed multiple squadrons around
the globe since operations began in 2013, accumulating more than
96,000 flight hours to date.
The Indian Navy currently
flies the P-8I variant of the aircraft. They have received eight
aircraft to date and in July 2016 signed a contract for four
additional P-8Is.
The U.S. Navy announced a
contract for 17 additional P-8A Poseidon plus provisions for 32
more aircraft, bringing their total contracted aircraft to 97.
