MIAT Mongolian Airlines to Lease Two Boeing 737 MAXs from Avolon

MIAT Mongolian Airlines (Mongolyn Irgenii Agaaryn Teever) is to lease two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company.

The airline plans to introduce the new 737 MAX airplanes in early 2019 as it looks to bolster its single-aisle fleet.

“The 737 MAX will become a cornerstone in our fleet modernization strategy as we look to introduce new airplanes to our customers in the years to come,” said Tamir Tumurbaatar, President and CEO, MIAT Mongolian Airlines. “These fuel efficient airplanes will help us realize our goals of driving down operational costs and expanding the regional network, while also providing our valued customers and passengers with an unmatched flying experience.”

Based in Ulaanbaatar, MIAT currently operates a fleet of three Next-Generation Boeing 737s and two 767 airplanes.

The Mongolian flag carrier is expected to operate the 737 MAX airplanes on its existing routes to South Korea, China, Japan, Russia, Germany and future new routes.

“We will commence a new scheduled flight to Busan, South Korea beginning this summer and increase frequency for all flights toward Asian and European destinations to accommodate our peak travel season while continuously looking for new possibilities to open new markets in the coming years,” said Tumurbaatar.

The 737 MAX family of aircraft incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements.

“We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with MIAT Mongolian Airlines and support the modernisation and expansion of its fleet,” said Simon Hanson, Head of Asia, Avolon. “The 737 MAX will offer MIAT Mongolian Airlines a technically advanced and fuel efficient aircraft as it expands its regional network. We look forward to building on this agreement and working with MIAT Mongolian Airlines to support their growth in the years ahead.”

