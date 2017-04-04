MIAT Mongolian Airlines to Lease Two Boeing 737 MAXs from Avolon

|
MIAT Mongolian Airlines (Mongolyn Irgenii
Agaaryn Teever) is to lease two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from
Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company.
The airline plans to
introduce the new 737 MAX airplanes in early 2019 as it looks to
bolster its single-aisle fleet.
“The 737 MAX will become a cornerstone in our
fleet modernization strategy as we look to introduce new airplanes
to our customers in the years to come,” said Tamir Tumurbaatar,
President and CEO, MIAT Mongolian Airlines. “These fuel efficient
airplanes will help us realize our goals of driving down
operational costs and expanding the regional network, while also
providing our valued customers and passengers with an unmatched
flying experience.”
Based in Ulaanbaatar, MIAT currently operates a
fleet of three Next-Generation Boeing 737s and two 767 airplanes.
The Mongolian flag carrier is expected to
operate the 737 MAX airplanes on its existing routes to South
Korea, China, Japan, Russia, Germany and future new routes.
“We will commence a new scheduled flight to
Busan, South Korea beginning this summer and increase frequency
for all flights toward Asian and European destinations to
accommodate our peak travel season while continuously looking for
new possibilities to open new markets in the coming years,” said
Tumurbaatar.
The 737 MAX family of aircraft incorporates the
latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced
Technology winglets and other improvements.
“We are very pleased to enter into this
partnership with MIAT Mongolian Airlines and support the
modernisation and expansion of its fleet,” said Simon
Hanson, Head of Asia, Avolon. “The 737 MAX will offer MIAT
Mongolian Airlines a technically advanced and fuel efficient
aircraft as it expands its regional network. We look forward to
building on this agreement and working with MIAT Mongolian
Airlines to support their growth in the years ahead.”
