Louis Vuitton to Open Duplex Boutique at Changi Airport in Singapore

Louis Vuitton will open a duplex boutique in
Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 Departure Transit Hall in January
2018.
Passengers departing from Terminal 3 next year
will be greeted with the Louis Vuitton glass house prominently
nestled in Changi Airport’s latest themed garden – the ‘Crystal
Garden’. Inspired by artistic floral centrepieces, the new space
will be adorned with tiered garden beds featuring a curated
selection of flora and spheres of artisan glass sculptures.
Covering 530 square metres, the store will be the first
airport shop in Asia Pacific to be directly managed by Louis
Vuitton.
Mr Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton,
said, “Louis Vuitton awaits the perfect moment and chooses the
perfect place to open a new store. Singapore Changi Airport is
such an important location for us, and we are happy to offer this
new store, not only to our Asian customers but also the
international travelers who transit by this airport. Louis Vuitton
is a brand intrinsically related to the history of modern travel.
Louis Vuitton has refined the Art of Travel since its creation in
1854, constantly developing new innovations. Given the right place
and the right timing, it was more than natural for Louis Vuitton
to create a space inside Singapore Changi Airport, dedicated to
modern travelers.”
With over 76,000 square metres of retail floor
space, Changi Airport
achieved retail sales of S$2.3 billion in 2016.
Mr Lee
Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group, said, “We are thrilled to
partner Louis Vuitton, with its rich travel heritage, who shares
our vision to redefine the future of luxury retail in an airport.
The revolutionary duplex store, set amidst an elegant Crystal Garden, will become a distinctive attraction for passengers who
fly through Changi Airport, and we look forward to embarking on an exciting journey of discovery with them when the store opens.”
