Louis Vuitton to Open Duplex Boutique at Changi Airport in Singapore

Louis Vuitton will open a duplex boutique in Changi Airport's Terminal 3 Departure Transit Hall in January 2018. Passengers departing from Terminal 3 next year will be greeted with the Louis Vuitton glass house prominently nestled in Changi Airport's latest themed garden – the 'Crystal Garden'. Inspired by artistic floral centrepieces, the new space will be adorned with tiered garden beds featuring a curated selection of flora and spheres of artisan glass sculptures. Covering 530 square metres, the store will be the first airport shop in Asia Pacific to be directly managed by Louis Vuitton. Mr Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said, "Louis Vuitton awaits the perfect moment and chooses the perfect place to open a new store. Singapore Changi Airport is such an important location for us, and we are happy to offer this new store, not only to our Asian customers but also the international travelers who transit by this airport. Louis Vuitton is a brand intrinsically related to the history of modern travel. Louis Vuitton has refined the Art of Travel since its creation in 1854, constantly developing new innovations. Given the right place and the right timing, it was more than natural for Louis Vuitton to create a space inside Singapore Changi Airport, dedicated to modern travelers." With over 76,000 square metres of retail floor space, Changi Airport achieved retail sales of S$2.3 billion in 2016. Mr Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group, said, "We are thrilled to partner Louis Vuitton, with its rich travel heritage, who shares our vision to redefine the future of luxury retail in an airport. The revolutionary duplex store, set amidst an elegant Crystal Garden, will become a distinctive attraction for passengers who fly through Changi Airport, and we look forward to embarking on an exciting journey of discovery with them when the store opens."