Ascott Signs Deal to Establish 'At Least' 5,000 Citadines-Branded Units in São Paulo, Brazil

Ascott has signed franchise agreements for two
serviced residences in São Paulo, Brazil.
Vitacon, a leading real
estate company in São Paulo, will franchise and operate the
92-unit Citadines VN Jardins São Paulo (pictured below) and 122-unit Citadines VN Faria Lima São Paulo.
The two serviced residences are scheduled to
open in the last quarter of this year and 2020 respectively.
Ascott and Vitacon have also signed an agreement with an intent to
establish a portfolio of at least 5,000 Citadines-branded units in
São Paulo.
Mr Lee Chee Koon, Ascott’s Chief Executive Officer,
said, “Ascott’s entry into South America through franchise is a
significant move to expand our global network of properties, and
in turn increase our fee income. We see strong potential to scale
up Ascott’s presence in Brazil given its status as the powerhouse
of South America, accounting for close to half of the region’s
foreign direct investments. Brazil’s FDI hit a record high in
December last year, reaching US$15.4 billion. This signifies
great opportunities for serviced residences as the region
continues to attract corporations and business travellers.
Anchoring ourselves in Brazil’s largest city, we will seek to
expand our footprint to other major cities including the capital
of Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. We will also
explore opportunities in new markets such as Argentina, Chile and
Mexico. In the next five years, Ascott aims to achieve 10,000
units in South America.”
Headquartered in Brazil,
Vitacon has launched 40 residential and commercial projects
delivering an estimated US$1 billion in sales, of which 25
projects have been completed. Vitacon also manages about 1,200
furnished apartment units for lease in São Paulo, providing
concierge, laundry and housekeeping services.
Mr Alexandre Lafer Frankel, co-founder and CEO of
Vitacon, said, “We are delighted to partner Ascott to bring
Citadines into São Paulo by tapping on Ascott’s extensive global
sales and distribution network, strong brand recognition and
loyalty, and management expertise. Vitacon sees opportunities in
partnering Ascott to develop an international-class serviced
residence network across Brazil. Like Ascott, Vitacon adopts an
innovative approach to real estate development and management,
delivering upscale, space-efficient solutions to meet the needs of
urban dwellers and business travellers in São Paulo. In addition
to the facilities and services available at other Citadines
properties around the world, the two new serviced residences in
São Paulo will feature coworking spaces, shared amenities such as
bikes, cars, and motorcycles, as well as common spaces like cafés,
gymnasiums and storage spaces.”
Designed for
independent travellers who want the flexibility of choosing
services they require, Ascott’s Citadines network will increase to
over 18,500 units in 71 cities, with the addition of the two new
serviced residences.
Citadines VN Jardins São Paulo (opening Q4
2017)
With a prime address in the upscale Jardins neighbourhood,
the serviced residence is a few blocks away from Avenida Paulista, where the headquarters of many financial and cultural institutions
are located, and Rua Oscar Freire, Brazil’s glitziest shopping street.
The area features an array of leisure and entertainment
options, including world-class dining, vibrant nightlife, and
luxury shopping options. Parks, theatres and museums are also
conveniently located near the serviced residence.
Citadines VN Jardins São Paulo will offer 92 units comprising studios, lofts
and penthouse units.
Residents will be able to enjoy shared amenities such
bikes, cars, motorcycles and common spaces such as a co-working
area, cafés, storage spaces, outdoor terraces and meeting rooms.
Facilities also include a resident’s lounge, breakfast lounge,
gymnasium and launderette.
Citadines VN Faria Lima São Paulo
(opening 2020)
The serviced residence is located along Faria
Lima, dubbed Brazil’s Wall Street where many financial
institutions are headquartered.
In addition to a vibrant nightlife
with numerous bars and night clubs, residents will also be able to
enjoy convenient access to popular attractions including the
luxurious Iguatemi São Paulo Shopping Center, Eldorado Shopping
Center and Museum of the Brazilian Home.
Citadines VN Faria Lima
São Paulo will provide 122 studio units as well as shared
amenities such as bikes, cars and motorcycles.
Common spaces
include a co-working area, cafés, storage spaces, outdoor areas,
garages and meeting rooms.
Resident facilities
also include a gymnasium, swimming pool, resident’s lounge, breakfast
lounge and launderette.
