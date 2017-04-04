Airbus and SITA Joins Forces to Provide Cybersecurity Services

|
Airbus and SITA have launched new Security
Operations Center Services customized for the specific needs of
the air transport industry.
This new incident detection services
will provide airlines, airports and other air transport industry
stakeholders with information about unusual cyber activity that
may impact their businesses.
Highlighting the importance of proactive cybersecurity,
SITA’s Airline IT Trends Survey 2016
shows that 91% of airlines plan to invest in cybersecurity
programs over the next three years.
By joining forces, SITA
and Airbus will use their
expertize to detect cyber activity relevant to airlines and
airports. When requested, the joint Security Operations Center
Services will provide appropriate containment and remedial action
ensuring that a company’s digital assets are safe from attack.
Barbara Dalibard, CEO of SITA, said, “As an industry we need
to move faster in developing new cybersecurity solutions that
mitigate the risk of ever-changing threats. This requires constant
collaboration and innovation. With SITA and Airbus CyberSecurity
uniquely placed at the heart of the air transport industry, we can
facilitate innovation and information-sharing through services
such as the Security Operations Center Service, providing
solutions our customers demand and need.”
The joint Airbus and SITA
Security Operations Center Service is the first of a new portfolio
of cybersecurity products and services being developed by SITA.
The portfolio will help airlines and airports identify, detect and
react to cyber threats while protecting their company assets from
attack.
In addition to creating a customized portfolio for
the industry, SITA in 2016 identified cybersecurity as one of five
keys areas where it is exploring new solutions on behalf of its
members as well as the wider air transport community.
François Lavaste,
Head of Airbus CyberSecurity, said, “Air transport is part of the
Airbus DNA, so it was only natural that we joined forces with SITA
to adapt our innovative cybersecurity solutions to this new
service area, which is experiencing exponential growth. Our
standard solution mainly combines real-time monitoring services
for applications and communications dedicated to air transport and
incident response services.”
