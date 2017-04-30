Klaus Goersch Resigns from Air Canada

Klaus Goersch, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Air Canada has resigned, effective 30 April 2017.

Mr. Goersch joined Air Canada on 1 October 2012. He will continue to lead Air Canada's operations until his departure.

Mr. Goersch joined Air Canada from Air Tran Airways where he held the position of Executive Vice-President of Operations and Customer Service.

Prior to joining AirTran Airways in 1996, Mr. Goersch worked for Mesaba Airlines as Director of Corporate Training.

In addition to being a qualified pilot, Mr. Goersch holds a Master of Aeronautical Science degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida.



