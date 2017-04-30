Klaus Goersch Resigns from Air Canada

Klaus Goersch, Executive Vice President & Chief
Operating Officer of Air Canada has resigned, effective 30 April
2017.
Mr. Goersch joined Air Canada on 1 October
2012. He will continue to lead Air Canada's operations until
his departure.
Mr. Goersch joined Air Canada from Air Tran
Airways where he held the position of Executive Vice-President of
Operations and Customer Service.
Prior to joining AirTran Airways in 1996, Mr.
Goersch worked for Mesaba Airlines as Director of Corporate
Training.
In addition to being a qualified pilot,
Mr. Goersch holds a Master of Aeronautical Science degree from
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida.
See other recent
news regarding:
Air Canada,
Canada,
COO.