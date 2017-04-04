Mövenpick Signs First Hotel in Ethiopia

|
Mövenpick has signed its first hotel in
Ethiopia.
The Mövenpick Hotel Addis Ababa will be located
in the city’s exclusive Bole district a short stroll from Bob
Marley Square and just 2.5 km from the
international airport.
Slated to open in Q4 2019, the 252-room hotel
will feature an all-day dining restaurant, an
Asian restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool on the first floor
terrace overlooking the Ethiopian Elite Sports Centre, a sports
bar, an 800-sqm fitness centre and a spa.
The 2,300-sqm banqueting
and meeting space with a 1,200-seat capacity will include a
ballroom for up to 460 people and 600-sqm meeting rooms and
interconnecting pre-function spaces.
“We’re
delighted to sign our first property in Ethiopia, and excited to
secure a presence in the heart of Addis Ababa – a dynamic and
thriving capital city which we believe has fantastic potential for
continued growth and development,” said Alan O’Dea, Mövenpick
Hotels & Resorts, Senior Vice President Africa. “Addis Ababa is
set to enjoy strong economic growth and continued infrastructure
improvements in the years ahead, and we are looking forward to
bringing our signature upscale hotel experience to a new
generation of corporate and leisure visitors to the city.”
With growth averaging 10.8% since 2005 and projected
to remain at 7 to 8% until 2020, Ethiopia is one
of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Construction and real
estate are booming on the back of sustained infrastructure
investment, and Addis Ababa has bold plans to capitalise on its
position at the heart of this flourishing economy and establish
itself as a major manufacturing and energy hub for the region.
