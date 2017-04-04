Mövenpick Signs First Hotel in Ethiopia

Mövenpick has signed its first hotel in Ethiopia.

The Mövenpick Hotel Addis Ababa will be located in the city’s exclusive Bole district a short stroll from Bob Marley Square and just 2.5 km from the international airport.

Slated to open in Q4 2019, the 252-room hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, an Asian restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool on the first floor terrace overlooking the Ethiopian Elite Sports Centre, a sports bar, an 800-sqm fitness centre and a spa.

The 2,300-sqm banqueting and meeting space with a 1,200-seat capacity will include a ballroom for up to 460 people and 600-sqm meeting rooms and interconnecting pre-function spaces.

“We’re delighted to sign our first property in Ethiopia, and excited to secure a presence in the heart of Addis Ababa – a dynamic and thriving capital city which we believe has fantastic potential for continued growth and development,” said Alan O’Dea, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Senior Vice President Africa. “Addis Ababa is set to enjoy strong economic growth and continued infrastructure improvements in the years ahead, and we are looking forward to bringing our signature upscale hotel experience to a new generation of corporate and leisure visitors to the city.”

With growth averaging 10.8% since 2005 and projected to remain at 7 to 8% until 2020, Ethiopia is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Construction and real estate are booming on the back of sustained infrastructure investment, and Addis Ababa has bold plans to capitalise on its position at the heart of this flourishing economy and establish itself as a major manufacturing and energy hub for the region.

