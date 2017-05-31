SpiceRoads Offering Free Bike Hire on Madagascar Tour

|
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours is now offering a free
bike hire on all 2017 and 2018 scheduled departures of the tour -
Bike and Hike Wild Madagascar - when booked before 31 May 2017.
When booked before 31 May 2017, all 2017 and
2018 departures of Bike and Hike Wild Madagascar will receive free
bike hire.
Customers simply need to enter the promo code “MADBIKE” when booking to claim the offer.
People who participate in the 519-km Bike and
Hike Wild Madagascar tour, which takes 9 days plus 3 days of
trekking, will experience a spectacular and rugged landscape with
thousands of flora and fauna endemic only to Madagascar.
The tour costs US$3,450 and there is a single supplement
of US$475.
2017 Guaranteed Departure: 30 July
2017
Available Departures: 7 May, 18 June, 24 September, 15 October
2018 Guaranteed Departure: 6 May
2018 Available
Departures: 17 June, 29 July, 23 September, 14 October.
