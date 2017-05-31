SpiceRoads Offering Free Bike Hire on Madagascar Tour

SpiceRoads Cycle Tours is now offering a free bike hire on all 2017 and 2018 scheduled departures of the tour - Bike and Hike Wild Madagascar - when booked before 31 May 2017.

When booked before 31 May 2017, all 2017 and 2018 departures of Bike and Hike Wild Madagascar will receive free bike hire.

Customers simply need to enter the promo code “MADBIKE” when booking to claim the offer.

People who participate in the 519-km Bike and Hike Wild Madagascar tour, which takes 9 days plus 3 days of trekking, will experience a spectacular and rugged landscape with thousands of flora and fauna endemic only to Madagascar.

The tour costs US$3,450 and there is a single supplement of US$475.

2017 Guaranteed Departure: 30 July

2017 Available Departures: 7 May, 18 June, 24 September, 15 October

2018 Guaranteed Departure: 6 May

2018 Available Departures: 17 June, 29 July, 23 September, 14 October.



